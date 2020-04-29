The Lancaster-Lebanon League is about to get a facelift.

The Diocese of Harrisburg on Tuesday announced that it is closing Lebanon Catholic High School at the end of the school year because of financial and enrollment challenges.

That means no more Beavers’ athletic programs, leaving a void in L-L League schedules and the overall makeup of the league. Lebanon Catholic has been a fixture in the league since its inception in the early 1970s.

“It’s sad,” L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy said. “I’ve been around here for 24 years, and in my recollection, this is the first time we’ve had a school leave the L-L League. Just the fact that the school is closing is sad. You feel really badly for the kids, and you hope they have a place where they can go and be successful athletically and academically.”

The L-L League has had associate members leave in the past, including Reading, Governor Mifflin and Muhlenberg in football. Wilson is currently an associate member in football and rifle, and Governor Mifflin is an associate member in rifle.

But this is the first time a brick and mortar school — and its entire athletic program — is closing its doors since the league formed in the early 1970s.

Lebanon Catholic had seven teams competing in L-L League action: Bowling, golf, softball, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.

The school was set to add a boys volleyball program next spring — District Three officials approved that move in its April meeting — and Lebanon Catholic fielded a football team for L-L League play from 1975 until the program folded in 2000.

Current Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter is a former Beavers’ gridiron coach, and one of the program’s most famous alums is all-star running back Tommy Long, who is Annville-Cleona’s athletic director and the L-L League’s football chairperson.

“Lebanon Catholic has been very competitive in any number of those sports over the years,” Kennedy said. “In the late 1980s and 1990s, when Tommy was there, their football teams were always really, really good. Their girls basketball team has been good forever. So this is just sad. And your thoughts immediately go to the kids in the school.”

Lebanon Catholic’s girls basketball program, led by longtime coach Patti Hower, won three PIAA titles and a record 20 District Three championships.

Kennedy is huddling with several L-L League officials later this week to discuss what happens next; L-L League Board of Control president Bill Giovino, L-L League athletic director’s president Rich Hinnenkamp and vice president Branden Lippy, Long, the league’s secretary, and Lancaster Country Day AD Zac Kraft are expected to be in on those meetings.

“We need to get everyone’s thoughts and ideas about what we can do moving forward,” Kennedy said.

There could be one silver lining for the league: Linden Hall, the all-girls school in Lititz, has officially applied for full-time membership in the L-L League.

Linden Hall competes in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball, and the Lions have co-ops in swimming, softball, lacrosse, field hockey, bowling and track and field with Warwick.

Linden Hall’s basketball team is the back-to-back reigning District Three Class 2A champion, and the Lions were 22-2 and in the PIAA state quarterfinals when the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Like Lebanon Catholic, Linden Hall has small-school classifications — Class 1A or Class 2A — and Lions’ teams could potentially slot into L-L League sections where Lebanon Catholic occupied for so many years.

Of course this would be in girls sports only, and the league will vote on Linden Hall’s application later this spring.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77