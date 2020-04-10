Lancaster-Lebanon League executive director Ron Kennedy on Friday released a statement about the PIAA’s decision to cancel the remaining portion of the winter and spring sports seasons over coronavirus concerns.

Kennedy’s statement ...

Yesterday the PIAA made the heartbreaking announcement that all remaining winter and spring sports and championships have been canceled. As difficult as this decision was, it was the right decision. At the forefront of this decision is the student-athletes, officials and member schools’ safety and well-being.

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic. While PIAA remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decision or offer guidance at this time.

Remember to practice social distancing and continue to follow the orders of the governor and the Secretary of Health. Be well and stay safe.

