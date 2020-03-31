Jody Fetterhoff arrived at Duquesne University in September 2015 with the task of building a brand-new women’s bowling program from the ground up.

The Penn Manor grad, who was the head coach for six years at NCAA Division III Adriam College in Michigan, got things rolling right away.

Now, a little more than four years later, Fetterhoff had Duquesne ranked No. 7 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division I poll and awaiting the program’s first berth in the NCAA tournament. That berth would have been bestowed last week, when the tourney field was to be revealed.

Except the reveal never came, the NCAA canceling its winter sports championships because of the coronavirus.

“But with everything that’s happening, you can’t get upset,” Fetterhoff said by phone last week. “There’s so much going on right now. It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotion for all of us.”

Fetterhoff had been building to this season with eyes on a possible conference crown and more — and doing so with a bit of Lancaster-Lebanon League flavor on the Dukes’ roster.

There was Olivia Farwell, an Elizabethtown grad who had torn tendons in her right throwing elbow last fall. She had healed over the course of the winter season and was heating up heading into the postseason.

“It felt good to be able to bowl the way I used to,” Farwell said. “My parents said they finally saw me throw the ball better than they had seen this whole season. It was a confidence thing.”

Farwell is one of four Duquesne bowlers recently named as an All-Northeast Conference selection for the 2019-20 campaign. Alongside her on that list is Allison Hresko, a Cedar Crest grad who bowled in the No. 4 spot in front of Farwell.

“It’s cool to go from bowling against each other in high school to being teammates to working hard to achieve the same goal,” Farwell said of Hresko. ‘’You have to have some trust between the bowlers in the four and five spots. Because of our relationship, we generated that trust really well.”

Also an all-conference selection was Megan Cook, the lone senior in the Dukes’ starting lineup, who was a building block for Fetterhoff.

“We both kind of built this together,” Fetterhoff said of Cook, who is from Ohio. “I remember when I was recruiting her, I told her we were going to be competing for conference championships and going to nationals.”

The Dukes (12-6 conference, 65-23 overall) set the program’s single-season record in conference wins and overall win percentage (.738). They were No. 2 in the NEC standings and slated to compete in the conference championships March 20 had the postseason not been canceled.

They didn’t know it at the time, but the Dukes’ last meet of the season ended up being their best. On the weekend of Feb. 28, competing at the Hawk Flight Invite in New Jersey, Duquesne went 13-0 against a 12-team field that featured seven ranked teams. The Dukes beat No. 4 Vanderbilt and had two wins over No. 2 Sam Houston State.

“I told the girls that’s kind of the silver lining,” Fetterhoff said. “To finish the way we did, we made a statement with that tournament.”

“We had a good shot at competing for a national title,” Farwell said.

Things look promising for Duquesne, which will lose just one starter, Cook, to graduation this spring.

“We’re looking forward to next year,” Farwell said.