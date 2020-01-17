Here's a variety of notes and fun facts and from the sports world, including an L-L League connection to the Astros cheating scandal, an update on a former 76ers No. 1 draft pick and a Super Bowl trivia question about former Eagles and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
Fisher was an Astro
Cedar Crest grad Derek Fisher was a member of the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros, whose title is now tainted by a sign-stealing, scandal. The outfielder, who last season was traded to Toronto, scored the winning run in the Astros 13-12, 10-inning win that gave the Astros a 3-2 Series lead.
Here’s Fisher, who was inserted into the game as a pinch runner, scoring the winning run in that game.
The kid @ABREG_1 just DOIN THE DAMN THING. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/SEgKJiWHp4— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
The slide. The call. The emotion. What. a. game.#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/k4z1OivLvR— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
Trivia question
If Andy Reid’s Chiefs beat the Titans Sunday in the AFC Championship game, he will become the the sixth head coach to have led teams from two different NFL franchises to a Super Bowl berth. Who are the other five?
Fultz finally performs
Markelle Fultz, the a Sixers No. 1 overall pick who was a bust in Philly, had a triple double (21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) for Orlando in the Magic’s 119-118 win over the Lakers Thursday.
Fultz has recorded a double-digit point total in five of his last six games, including a 25-point outburst in a victory against Brooklyn on Jan. 6.
49ers' balance
Of the NFL four teams still standing only San Francisco finished in the top five in the league in both total offense and total defense. The 49ers were second in total defense allowing an average of just 281.8 yards per game. SF finished first in pass defense (169.2 ypg). On offense, the Niners 381.1 yards per game ranked fourth.
Trivia answer
Answer to trivia question: Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Bill Parcells, Mike Holmgren and Dan Reeves all coached different NFL teams in the Super Bowl
No head coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams.
Shula lost as the coach of the Baltimore Colts vs. the Joe Namath led New York Jets in Super Bowl III. As the Dolphins coach, Shula was 2-3 in Super Bowls, including a 14-7 win over Washington in SB VII that completed a 17-0 undefeated season.
In the Philadelphia Eagles first Super Bowl, Vermeil’s Birds lost to the Raiders in January of 1981. In January of 2000, Vermeil’s St. Louis Rams beat the Titans in the big game.
Parcells’ Giants won two titles before he became boss of the Patriots. Parcells’ Pats lost to Packers in SB XXXI.
Holmgren was the coach of the Green Bay team that beat Parcells and the Patriots. The following season, his Packers lost to the Broncos in the Super Bowl. Holmgren’s Seahawks lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl XL.
Reeves was 0-4 as a head coach in the Super Bowl. As the Broncos boss, he was 0-3 in Super Bowls in the the '80s. Coaching the Falcons in SB XXXIII, Reeves lost to his former team and former quarterback John Elway.