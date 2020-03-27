With the 2020 high school boys track and field season on pause — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closing of schools through April 6 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak — here are some things to watch in the Lancaster-Lebanon League should the season resume.

Defending champs

Last season, Warwick captured the team title at the league meet after Manheim Township reeled in its second straight Section One title, Ephrata claimed the Section Two crown, ending a 30-year title drought, and Elco conquered Section Three, ending a two-year run of titles from Donegal. The Warriors return senior leadership in sprinters Gurby Marcellus and Sean Badessa, distance runner Jeremy Bell, as well as juniors Tanner Haines (hurdles) and Nate Good (high jump/pole vault), who qualified for the indoor state championships in March.

McCaskey seeks record speed

One of the teams that could challenge for section and league titles is McCaskey, as the Red Tornado enter the fray with speed and depth. McCaskey's 4x100-meter relay team of Dejon Manning, Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Amere Dickinson and Basir Epps finished third last year in a state-championship race that saw Coatesville break the state record against previous record-holder Central Dauphin East. The Red Tornado look to take down the L-L League's all-time record of 41.90 seconds. Individually, Manning, a Kent State commit, has evolved to become one of the state's top sprinters while capturing league and district titles and a state medal in the 300-meter hurdles. Rodriguez also advanced to the state semifinals in the 100-meter dash last spring.

Ephrata's Shue eyes repeat

Ephrata's Tyler Shue went unbeaten in the 800-meter run last spring, charging to league, district, state and national titles. Before trekking to Penn State in the fall, he returns as one of the key members of Ephrata's section title defense and one of the state's top middle-distance contenders, fueled by a drop to third place in the 800 at the state indoor meet. Shue leads a competitive L-L League contingent that features Lebanon's Riley Klick, Hempfield's Jack Mieszkalski and Owen Jackson, Warwick's Jacob Smith, Manheim Township's Riley Horton and a flock of Cedar Crest Falcons that includes Ryan Scicchitano, Ryan Wolfe, Tommy Bildheiser and William Sheffield, who teamed up for a fifth-place finish at states in a season-best time to cap the indoor season.

With 15 of the 18 L-L League medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 going to seniors last spring, the field in the distance events opens up to the likes of Cedar Crest sophomore Luke Hinegardner, Warwick's Bell, Penn Manor's Graham Thomas, Lebanon's Isaac Showers, Ephrata's Ray Truex and the McCaskey duo of Alex Miller and Stephen Schousen, among others.

Throwers on the rise

After a breakout season last spring, Northern Lebanon junior Dylan Lambrecht, a league champion and state qualifier in the discus, finished fourth in the shot put at the indoor state championships with a personal-record throw. Cocalico's Brock Gingrich, the league's reigning shot put champion, is also set to return. Lambrecht and Gingrich are joined in the weight throws by Cedar Crest's TJ Moore and Eric Wawrzyniak, Lampeter-Strabsurg's Jacob Long and Hempfield's Jaden Lopez. Elco's Ben Horst is the league's top returning javelin medalist.

Takeoff in the jumps

A sophomore surge carried Warwick's Nate Good to a second-place finish in the high jump at leagues, a district title and a fourth-place medal at states. McCaskey's Jewleus Benner looks to raise the high jump bar as well after finishing the indoor season at the state meet. In the horizontal jumps, Ephrata's Sam Knowles hit a long jump of 22 feet, 1.5 inches on his way to qualify for the state indoor meet, and the Penn Manor duo of Kyle Murr and John Martinez is back after both earned league triple jump medals last spring.