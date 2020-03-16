It was a successful season for Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis players last year, and with its two individual champions returning, it should be more of the same this year.

Lancaster Country Day’s Jonah Rebert is back after winning the L-L Class 2A singles title, along with being half of the winning 2A doubles team.

Cedar Crest’s Dylan Tull also returns after winning the L-L Class 3A singles title, and matching Rebert by being half of the winning 3A doubles team.

And their accomplishments, along with those of other returning players, didn’t end there, with success in both District Three and PIAA as well. That was highlighted by Pequea Valley winning the state Class 2A team title.

Here are five things to watch for the rest of this season, which got under way last week, but has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Encore performances?

Rebert, last year’s Section Three co-player of the year, outlasted Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara 7-5, 7-6 (0) in the L-L 2A finals. He went on to win district gold, again defeating McNamara, and helped his team upset Wyomissing and go on to win the district team title, and reach the state semifinals.

“We are hoping that Jonah can challenge for a league final again and qualify for districts,” said Country Day coach Chris Wilson in an email. “He has some personal and team goals, and he is helping to lead his teammates daily.”

Tull beat teammate Jackson Muraika 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s L-L final. He and Muraika, who graduated, went on to win the league and district Class 3A doubles titles and finish third in the state.

They helped the Falcons go 17-3, win the L-L team title and finish third in the district.

“Dylan has been working incredibly hard to improve his game,” said Cedar Crest coach Mike Rohrbach in an email. “Repeating as L-L champ is the first step on the way to what we hope are some other goals, yet we understand there are other players who have been working hard to get better and the path to the L-L League title and a district medal will not be easy.”

Brady Burns, the other Section Three co-player of the year who won the L-L 2A singles title two years ago, helped Pequea Valley to a runner-up finish in the district 2A team tournament, falling 3-2 to Country Day, then go on to win the state crown. The Braves, who were 24-2 — their only losses were to Country Day — outlasted fellow District Three foe Conrad Weiser 3-2 in the final. Country Day (14-1) gave the district three of the four state semifinalists.

More returning all-stars

Tull, Rebert, McNamara and Burns were L-L League all-stars last year.

Section all-stars returning are:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Section One: Tull, Will Fenimore (McCaskey), Curtis Rabatin (Penn Manor). (Dillon Otto of Hempfield was an all-star last year, but will miss this season with a shoulder injury.)

Section Two: Section co-player of the year Ethan Lown (Elizabethtown), Chase Wilson (Ephrata). (Nacho Bartolome of Elizabethtown was an all-star last year, but returned to Spain.)

Postseason experience

Tull, Rebert and Burns top the list of returning L-L players who had some postseason experience.

Others who competed in the District Three Class 2A playoffs include Lancaster Catholic’s McNamara and Miles Durrett in singles, and Donegal’s Austin Hollinger, Lancaster Catholic’s George Brubaker and Ross Conway, and Lancaster Mennonite’s Tate Frailey and Ike Harnish in doubles.

In Class 3A, Lown, Rabatin and Wilson advanced to the district tournament in singles, while Elizabethtown’s Trent McBride was in doubles.

Teams to watch

In Section One, McCaskey returns its entire lineup, led by Fenimore, while Penn Manor has a strong top three, led by Rabatin.

Led by Lown, McBride and Jimmy Overmoyer, Elizabethtown, coming off a 16-2 campaign that included a Section Two title, should be strong again.

In Section Three, Lancaster Country Day and Lancaster Catholic return plenty, while Pequea Valley will have to replace a few key players from last year’s state title team.

It’s a date

Here are some dates to keep in mind this season (subject to change given the coronavirus interruption):

L-L tournaments: Team — April 16, 20, 21; singles and doubles — April 23, 25, 27.

District Three tournaments: Team — April 30, May 4, 5, 7; singles — May 1-2; doubles — May 8-9.

PIAA tournaments: Team — May 12, 15, 16; singles and doubles — May 22-23.