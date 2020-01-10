After a snow day on Tuesday, the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season finally resumed on Thursday with the start of section competition.

Here's a look at the results from the day's six meets.

Section One

Penn Manor 110, Warwick 48

Andrew Pursel won two events for host Penn Manor (1-0 in Section One, 4-0 overall), taking the 50 freestyle (22.17) before tying with teammate Pan Kunyu in the 100 freestyle (49.73). Brayden Clow added a nearly eight-second win in the 200 free (2:00.52).

James Moll earned Warwick's (0-1, 1-4) lone win, clocking in at 57.05 in the 100 backstroke.

Cedar Crest 79, McCaskey 76

Logan Smith swam in both the winning 200 medley (1:48.89) and 200 freestyle (1:38.35) relays in addition to taking the 200 free (1:50.71) for visiting Cedar Crest (1-0, 2-4).

Christian Fulton, Owen Woodard and Drew Keener each won two events for McCaskey (0-1, 2-3). Fulton took the 50 (23.26) and 100 (51.67) freestyles, while Woodard won the 100 backstroke (1:15.52) and the 100 fly (55.05). Keener swam the 200 IM in 2:14.73 and the 500 freestyle in 5:29.75.

Manheim Township 139, Hempfield 41

Strong finishes push undefeated Manheim Township past Hempfield in Section 1 swimming From the moment the clock hit 4 p.m., there was a constant roar inside Manheim Township's Ke…

Section Two

Conestoga Valley 82, Lampeter-Strasburg 67

Visiting CV (1-0 in Section Two, 1-3 overall) got two wins each from TJ Conlin and Micah Leaman. Conlin sped to a 25.10 finish in the 50 freestyle and a 56.09 finish in the 100 free, while Leaman took the 200 IM (2:10.58) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.02).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ryan Smecker and Justin Miller swam in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for L-S (0-1, 0-4) in addition to each winning an individual event. Smecker clocked in at 2:07.41 in the 200 free and Miller finished the 100 backstroke in 1:04.44.

Elizabethtown 101, Lancaster Catholic 69

Ben Azzalina swam in two winning relays and took two individual events as host E-town (1-0, 4-2) celebrated Senior Night, touching first in the 50 (22.14) and 100 (49.56) freestyles.

Casimir Mikula was a double winner for visiting Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 1-3), swimming the 200 free in 1:59.52 and the 500 free in 5:34.79.

Ephrata 132, Manheim Central 31

Visiting Ephrata (1-0, 3-1) won all 11 events with Thomas McGillan and Chad Jones each taking two events. McGillan posted top times in the 50 freestyle (21.91) and the 100 backstroke (58.45) and Jones won the 200 free (1:58.33) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.75).

Manheim Central falls to 0-1, 0-5 overall with the loss.