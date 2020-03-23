The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys and girls basketball senior all-star games have been postponed. The games were originally scheduled to be played back-to-back this Wednesday at Hempfield High School.

But due to the statewide mandate issued by Governor Tom Wolf of schools being closed through April 6 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it remains to be seen if the games will be played.

“First of all we have to get back in,” longtime Hempfield boys coach Danny Walck said. “Then it’s a school decision on what extracurricular activities we can have. It’s not really in our hands. I’d like to see that opportunity happen for the kids to play the all-star game. It’s just a matter of when that might be.”