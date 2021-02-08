Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball chairman Zac Kraft announced Monday the setup of this year's L-L tournament. In previous years, the top-two seeds in each section have qualified for the tournament. This year's version, however, will only include section champions. The semifinals will also be held in separate locations, as opposed to having a double-header in one location as previous tournaments have done. It largely comes as a result of truncated scheduling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraft said the following about the decision in an email:

"While this decision is disappointing on many levels, reducing the number of participants is consistent with how the league has handled all of its championship formats, and represents a common sense approach in what has been a daunting year in interscholastic athletics. ...More information will follow in the next two weeks."

Lancaster Catholic has already clinched the outright Section Four crown. It's scheduled to host the winner of Section Five in a league tournament quarterfinal game Feb. 23. The winner of that game will move onto the semifinals, playing at the Section One champion. The other semifinal matchup will be the Section Two champion hosting the Section Three champion. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 25.

The league tournament championship game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 27, with a 4 p.m. tip-off at Manheim Township.

"Dates are subject to change depending on uncontrollable variables," Kraft said. "Section tiebreaker games are a thing of the past, and the league now breaks ties using criteria in all sports (head-to-head, section record, District Three power rating). As we continue to press onward with the basketball season in the current climate, any opportunity to play the wonderful game of basketball, to be with friends and to represent your school should be deemed as true blessings! Remember when we were dealing with the unknown and uncertainty back in late November/early December? I'd say what we've been able to accomplish this winter so far is unbelievable!"

