The 2019-20 season tipped off for 25 of 26 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams over the weekend. Twenty-three of those participated in tip-off tournaments Friday and Saturday, while two others competed in non-league tilts Saturday.

Of those teams, five won tournament crowns while six others were tournament runners-up. Below is a recap of those performances, including top scorers from Friday and Saturday’s action, among other items.

Tournament champions: Five L-L teams won tourney crowns: Cocalico topped Conestoga Valley, 60-46, in the CV Tip-Off Tournament title game; Penn Manor beat Middletown 58-49 in the Donegal Tip-Off Tournament title game; Lancaster Country Day won its own tip-off tournament; Cedar Crest edged Elco 59-55 in the Lebanon Tip-Off tourney title game; and Warwick won the Lower Dauphin Tip-Off. Also, Octorara won both games of its two-day showcase event.

Tournament runners-up: Six L-L teams were tournament runners-up: Northern Lebanon (Bermudian Springs Tip-Off), Hempfield (Carlisle Tip-Off), Conestoga Valley (Conestoga Valley Tip-Off), Manheim Central (Exeter Tip-Off), Manheim Township (Manheim Township Tip-Off), Garden Spot (Twin Valley Tip-Off).

Consolation winners: Annville-Cleona (Hamburg Tip-Off) and Pequea Valley (Tulpehocken Tip-Off consolation winner) lost Friday night but bounced back with consolation victories Saturday night. Kudos to the Braves, who are coming off last year’s winless campaign and have already surpassed that mark two games into this season.

Friday’s top scorers: Nine L-L players scored 20 or more points in Friday’s action: Penn Manor senior Ethan Hine (23 points), Cocalico 6-2 junior guard Carter Nuneville (25 points), Columbia junior Michael Poole (26 points), Northern Lebanon 5-7 sophomore guard Peyton Wolfe (22 points), Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (25 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (24 points), Octorara 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton (23 points) and Lancaster Mennonite junior Cole Fisher (29 points).

Saturday’s top scorers: Eight L-L players posted 20 or more points in Saturday’s action. Elizabethtown 6-4 senior forward Elijah Eberly (23 points), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Beers (20 points), Warwick 5-11 senior guard Conor Adams (21 points), Solanco 5-11 junior Zed Baker (21 points), Lancaster Country Day junior Lance Lennon (27 points), Lancaster Mennonite juniors Cole Fisher (24 points) and Jaeden McFadden (21 points) and Elco Bohannon (22 points).

OT games: Penn Manor and Palmyra were tied 43-43 at the end of regulation in the season-opening matchup of the Donegal Tip-Off Tournament, where the Comets pulled away in the extra period for a 54-46 win, backed by a 23-point output from Ethan Hine. Penn Manor won the next night to claim the tourney crown. ...Hempfield and Carlisle needed double-overtime to settle Saturday’s championship game of the Carlisle Tip-Off Tournament, which Carlisle won by a final score of 53-50.

83: Conestoga Valley set the bar for this season's single-game team-high in points to beat moving forward with the Buckskins' season-opening 83-45 win over Kutztown on Friday night.

Career points watch: McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry is at 822 career points, while Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers is at 512 career points.

