A combined 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams will compete in two separate showcase events this Saturday in Lancaster County. The L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showdown at Manheim Central will kick off with the first of six games at 12 p.m. And the 2nd annual Battle at the Spot, hosted by Garden Spot, will begin with the first of four games at 1:30 p.m. Here is the full rundown:
L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showdown, at Manheim Central:
Solanco vs. Palmyra, 12 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Northern, 1:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. Bishop McDevitt, 3 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Susquehanna Township, 6 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
2nd annual Battle at the Spot, at Garden Spot:
Garden Spot vs. Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Conrad Weiser, 3 p.m.
Warwick vs. Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Wilson, 6 p.m.