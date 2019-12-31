Two showcase events involving eight Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are slated for Saturday, Jan. 4.

Hempfield will host the War of the Roses Showcase, which will begin at 12 p.m. with the first of five games.

Lebanon Valley College will host the Rhoades Classic, which will begin at 3 p.m. with the first of three games.

The full schedule of both events are below. All overall records are through Dec. 29.

War of the Roses showcase, at Hempfield

12 p.m., Lancaster Catholic (7-1) vs. York Catholic (3-6)

1:30 p.m., Lancaster Mennonite (6-3) vs. Eastern York (4-3)

3 p.m., Manheim Township (5-4) vs. West York (2-3)

4:30 p.m., Conestoga Valley (3-7) vs. Central York (6-2)

6 p.m., Hempfield (3-7) vs. York High (6-2)

Rhoades Classic, at Lebanon Valley College

3 p.m., Manheim Central (4-6) vs. Hershey (2-6)

4:30 p.m., Cedar Crest (9-0) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-5)

6 p.m., Lebanon (4-5) vs. Palmyra (2-5)

Background: The Rhoades Foundation is a charitable organization that awards academic scholarships to deserving students. The organization is named after the late Senator James J. Rhoades, who died in a car accident in 2008. Senator Rhoades was passionate about education and athletics. His son, Mike, was an All-American Basketball player at Lebanon Valley College (1995), and is currently the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.