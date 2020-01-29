As boys basketball teams make a push for the District Three playoffs, 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams remain in playoff-friendly positioning in the district's power rankings.

Following is a look at where each local team stands across District Three's six classifications. Regular-season games can count toward power ratings through Feb. 7. Updates were current as of 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. For a complete list and the latest power ratings, click here.

Class 6A

Playoff spots: 12

Top team: Wilson (record: 18-1, power rating: 0.842422)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 5 Cedar Crest (18-2, 0.768872); No. 7 McCaskey (13-5, 0.733846); No. 8 Warwick (15-4, 0.724692)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 14 Manheim Township (10-8, 0.655722); No. 16 Lebanon (11-9, 0.614318); No. 18 Penn Manor (8-11, 0.564024); No. 21 Hempfield (5-14, 0.502020); No. 22 Conestoga Valley (5-14, 0.465022)

Class 5A

Playoff spots: 16

Top team: Gettysburg (record: 17-0, power rating: 0.804519)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 8 Elizabethtown (14-6, 0.686893); No. 12 Lampeter-Strasburg (13-6, 0.650501); No. 15 Cocalico (11-8, 0.575925)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 19 Manheim Central (8-11, 0.520851); No. 20 Garden Spot (7-13, 0.485330); No. 27 Solanco (2-17, 0.332547); No. 28 Donegal (2-17, 0.327081); No. 32 Ephrata (0-19, 0.276149)

Class 4A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Lancaster Catholic (record: 17-2, power rating: 0.757249)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: Lancaster Catholic; No. 3 Elco (16-3, 0.709617); No. 9 Octorara (11-8, 0.578999)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Northern Lebanon (6-12, 0.443833)

Class 3A

Playoff spots: 8

Top team: Trinity (record: 15-2, power rating: 0.710652 )

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 2 Columbia (13-6, 0.597685); No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite (10-8, 0.543045)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 9 Annville-Cleona (8-9, 0.456958); No. 10 Pequea Valley (7-12, 0.377049)

Class 2A

Playoff spots: 4

Top team: Steelton-Highspire (record: 11-7, power rating: 0.638363)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None

Class 1A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Mount Calvary (record: 17-2, power rating: 0.618145)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams in the playoff window: Mount Calvary; No. 2 Lititz Christian (14-2, 0.597276); No. 3 Lancaster County Christian (13-4, 0.541485); No. 7 Conestoga Christian (12-5, 0.495477); No. 9 Lancaster Country Day (6-12, 0.358559)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams on the outside: No. 14 Dayspring Christian (8-11, 0.322193); No. 15 Lebanon Catholic (6-13, 0.321444); No. 17 Veritas (3-12, 0.249783)