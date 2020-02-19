Through the first two nights of the District Three playoffs, seven Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are still standing. Five of them will be in action Thursday night, and two on Friday. There’s also four Lancaster-based private school teams competing Thursday in the District 3-1A quarterfinals.
Here’s a quick look at those games...
Thurday, Feb. 20:
District 3-3A semifinal, No. 3 Columbia (17-7) at No. 2 Camp Hill (16-6), 7 p.m.: Camp Hill topped Columbia in last year’s district quarterfinal round, 61-55. It was even more lopsided when they met earlier this season in Camp Hill’s holiday tournament title game, won by Camp Hill, 76-43. But both Columbia coach Kerry Glover and third-leading scorer Matt McCleary said earlier this week the L-L Section Five champion Crimson Tide have grown a bunch since that Dec. 27 meeting. Camp Hill is up to No. 10 in the latest Class 3A state power rankings compiled by dailyitem.com veteran sports writer Michael Bullock. So Columbia will likely need to play a near flawless game if it hopes to pull the upset.
District 3-4A quarterfinal, No. 6 Eastern York (18-5) at No. 3 Elco (18-5), 7 p.m.:
The L-L Section Four runner-up Raiders won at Eastern York earlier this season, 71-51, in a holiday showcase game. Now Elco is looking to make history Thursday night if it can win against the same team on its home floor, as the Raiders have never made it past the district quarterfinal round in its history. And here’s some motivation for Elco: the closest it last came to winning a district quarterfinal was 2016 in a 64-63 overtime loss to Eastern York.
District 3-4A quarterfinal, No. 8 Octorara (15-8) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (20-3), 7 p.m.: The last time Octorara played at Lancaster Catholic on Jan. 24, the Braves won, 63-54. That turned out to be the first of eight-straight wins for Octorara, who will again aim to pull the upset Thursday night against L-L Section Four rival Lancaster Catholic. The Section Four champ Crusaders are looking to get back to the district semis for what would be the second year in a row, third time in four years, and fifth time under 15th year coach Joe Klazas.
District 3-5A quarterfinal, No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-7) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (18-3), 7 p.m.: Bears’ senior point guard Ryan Parise is at 992 career points, so there’s a good chance he’ll become the ninth E-town player to hit the 1K mark. ..Milton Hershey is up to No. 5 in Bullock’s latest weekly Class 5A state power rankings. ...E-town is looking to get back to the district semis for what would be the first time since 2008, and first time ever under fourth-year coach Rocky Parise. ...E-town lost its regular season matchup at Milton Hershey about a month ago, 81-70, in a game that was much closer than the score suggests. After Monday’s first-round win, E-town coach Rocky Parise said this about Milton Hershey, “ We’re ready for them.”
District 3-5A consolation, No. 14 West York (13-11) at No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-9), 7 p.m.: The L-L Section Three champion Pioneers are in the consolation bracket, needing to win three in a row to qualify for the state tournament. L-S senior Seth Beers, who twice has scored 30 or more points in a game earlier this season, needs 30 points to become the seventh player in program history to hit the 1K career mark.
District 3-1A quarterfinal, No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-11) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (22-2), 7 p.m.: MCC is looking to get back to the district semis for the second time in four years, last having made it past the district quarterfinals in 2017. MCC is led by a pair of juniors in 5-11 junior guard Aidan Masters (18.2 ppg, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game) and 6-2 junior forward Hunter Stewart (10.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game).
District 3-1A quarterfinal, No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-6) at No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-6), 7 p.m.: Also in the top half of the bracket, Lancaster County Christian (15-6) hosts Linville Christian (11-6) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. LCC is coached by Penn Manor alum Nate Long, who last season surpassed 100 career victories. The District 3-1A runner-up in 2017, LCC is in the playoffs for the 10th year in a row and looking to get back to the district semis for the third time in five years. LCC is paced by seniors Charles Hall (18.6 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per game) and Justin Peifer (17.2 ppg, 5.6 rebounds per game), while Linville is powered by 5-10 senior guard Mike Stoltzfus (12.4 ppg), 5-11 junior guard Cedric Stoltzfus (10.9 ppg) and 6-2 senior forward Chandler Petersheim (10.5 ppg).
District 3-1A quarterfinal, No. 7 Greenwood (14-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian School (19-3), 7 p.m.: This is just the third time in 13 seasons that Lititz Christian has qualified for the district playoffs, but LCS bowed out in both openers the last two appearances, and LCS coach Ross McCracken said he isn’t sure the last time the program won a district playoff game. What we do know is that the program’s only appearances in a district title game came in four consecutive years from 1933 to 1936, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was President. ...LCS is paced by 5-10 senior guard David Elsner (12 ppg), 6-3 sophomore Henry Hissrich (_ ppg, _ rpg) and 6-0 sophomore guard Erik Borg (11 ppg). Senior point guard Isaiah Lapp runs the offense, and 6-2 junior forward Danny Coomer is considered the team’s top defender. Warwick fans might recognize Borg, who plays football for the Warriors through a co-op.
Friday, Feb. 21:
District 3-6A quarterfinal, No. 8 McCaskey (16-8) at No. 1 Wilson (24-1), 7 p.m.: Riding an 18-game win-streak, Berks League champion Wilson is up to No. 4 in Bullock’s Class 6A state power rankings, its only loss coming in late December to eventual York-Adams League champ Central York (20-3). Bulldogs’ junior guard Stevie Mitchell (22.2 ppg) became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week and picked up an athletic scholarship offer from Stanford on Tuesday. In other words, McCaskey will be the underdog Friday in its effort to pull the upset and advance to the district semis for what would be the first time since 2013 and first time under second-year coach Freddy Ramos. ...Wilson and McCaskey have four common opponents this season: Lancaster Catholic, Reading, Hempfield and Exeter. The Bulldogs went 5-0 against those teams by a combined scored of 278-202, while McCaskey was 2-3 by a combined score of 321-311.
District 3-6A quarterfinal, No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-5) at No. 4 Cedar Crest (22-3), 7 p.m.: Mid-Penn champ vs. L-L League champ. ...Prior to this season, the Falcons had previously won the Section One and league crowns in 2015. That’s also the last time Cedar Crest advanced beyond the district quarterfinals. The Falcons are still looking for the program’s first district title, and this year’s bunch has the talent and defensive prowess to potentially pull off the feat. But it’ll first need to get past Central Dauphin, the Mid-Penn Conference tournament champ who topped Manheim Township in overtime, 66-60, in Tuesday’s playoff opener.