Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams qualified for the District Three playoffs, which begin the week of Feb. 17. Additionally, five private school teams within Lancaster County will be playing in the District 3-1A playoffs.
The District Three power ratings went final at the end of Friday night. Below is a look at the seedings and playoff matchups for all those teams across the six classifications.
Class 6A: Four L-L teams qualified for the 12-team District 3-6A playoffs. Three of those will be competing in first-round games Feb. 18, when No. 8 McCaskey (15-7) hosts No. 9 Chambersburg, seventh-seeded Warwick (17-4) hosts No. 10 Governor Mifflin (13-9) and No. 12 Manheim Township (13-8) travels to No. 5 Central Dauphin (17-5).
Fourth-seeded Cedar Crest (19-3) gets a first-round bye, and will host the winner of Manheim Township and Central Dauphin in a quarterfinal round game Feb. 21.
Class 5A: Elizabethtown (17-6) travels to Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7) for an L-L quarterfinal round playoff game this Monday. The two teams will meet again a week later on Feb. 17, when No. 11 L-S travels to No. 6 E-town in a District 3-5A first-round playoff game. They are the only L-L teams in the 16-team District 3-5A tournament.
Class 4A: Three L-L teams will be competing in the 10-team District 3-4A playoffs. Ninth-seeded Octorara (14-8) will travel to No. 8 Susquehannock (12-10) in a first-round game Feb. 17, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (19-2) in the quarterfinals Feb. 20. Also in the quarterfinals, third-seeded Elco (18-5) will host No. 6 Eastern York (14-8). The Raiders beat the Golden Knights 75-51 earlier this season in a non-league holiday showcase game Dec. 30.
Class 3A: Three L-L teams made it in the 8-team District 3-3A tournament. Annville-Cleona (12-10) earned a No. 8-seed and will travel to top-seeded Trinity (18-2) in the quarterfinal round Feb. 17. Also competing in the quarterfinals will be No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) at No. 3 Columbia (16-6). The Tide swept the Blazers in their two regular season meetings to capture the L-L Section Five crown.
Class 2A: There are no Lancaster County or L-L League teams in Class 2A.
Class A: No L-L League teams made the 10-team District 3-1A playoff field, but five private school teams located within Lancaster County will be competing.
No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (20-2), No. Lititz Christian (18-2), No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-5), No. 5 Linville Hill Christian School (11-6), No. 6 Conestoga Christian School (14-7) all qualified for the 10-team Class 1A tournament. Last year's District 3-1A champ, Lancaster Country Day (7-15), finished on the bubble at No. 11.
Mount Calvary Christian will get a first-round bye, and will host the winner of West Shore Christian and Harrisburg Academy in the quarterfinal round Feb. 20. Lititz Christian will also get a first-round bye, and will host the winner of Greenwood and High Point Baptist in the quarterfinal round Feb. 20.
Also in the quarterfinals, Linville will play at Lancaster County Christian, while Conestoga Christian will travel to No. 3 Halifax (15-7).