McCaskey vs Cedar Crest-LL Boys Basketball
Cedar Crest's Jason Eberhart (42) slaps a sj=hot away from McCaskey's Carter Gingerich (24) during first half action of an L-L section 1 boys basketball game at Cedar Crest High School Friday Jan. 31, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

As the final week of qualifying for the District Three boys basketball playoffs begins, here's an update on the chances for Lancaster County and Lancaster-Lebanon League teams.

Following is a look at where each local team stands across District Three's six classifications. Regular-season games can count toward power ratings through Feb. 7. Updates were current as of 11:17 a.m. Monday. For a complete list and the latest power ratings, click here.

Class 6A

Playoff spots: 12

Top team: Wilson (record: 20-1, power rating: 0.844163 )

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Cedar Crest (19-2, 0.769786); No. 7 Warwick (16-4, 0.728605); No. 9 McCaskey (13-7, 0.705728); No. 12 Manheim Township (12-8, 0.675483)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 16 Lebanon (11-10, 0.600542); No. 19 Penn Manor (8-13, 0.540467); No. 21 Hempfield (6-15, 0.510379); No. 22 Conestoga Valley (6-14, 0.484109)

Class 5A

Playoff spots: 16

Top team: Gettysburg (record: 20-0, power rating: 0.803582)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 7 Elizabethtown (15-6, 0 0.692469); No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-6, 0.659580);

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Cocalico (11-9, 0.562939); No. 18 Manheim Central (9-12, 0.521258); No. 21 Garden Spot (7-14, 0.473132); No. 28 Solanco (2-19, 0.327111); No. 29 Donegal (2-19, 0.321692); No. 32 Ephrata (0-21, 0.274032)

Class 4A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Lancaster Catholic (record: 18-2, power rating: 0.761624)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: Lancaster Catholic; No. 3 Elco (18-3, 0.730706); No. 8 Octorara (13-8, 0.594896)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 16 Northern Lebanon (7-13, 0.456711)

Class 3A

Playoff spots: 8

Top team: Trinity (record: 17-2, power rating: 0.722789)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Columbia (14-6, 0.609718); No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-10, 0.529551); No. 7 Annville-Cleona (10-9, 0.485689)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Pequea Valley (7-14, 0.361784)

Class 2A

Playoff spots: 4

Top team: Steelton-Highspire (record: 12-8, power rating: 0.637189)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None

Class 1A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Mount Calvary (record: 18-2, power rating: 0.622060)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams in the playoff window: Mount Calvary; No. 2 Lititz Christian (16-2, 0.614188); No. 5 Lancaster County Christian (13-5, 0.511304); No. 7 Conestoga Christian (13-6, 0.483632); No. 10 Lancaster Country Day (7-13, 0.361721);

Lancaster County/L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Dayspring Christian (8-12, 0.312123); No. 14 Lebanon Catholic (6-14, 0.310533); No. 17 Veritas (3-13, 0.242404)