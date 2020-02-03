As the final week of qualifying for the District Three boys basketball playoffs begins, here's an update on the chances for Lancaster County and Lancaster-Lebanon League teams.

Following is a look at where each local team stands across District Three's six classifications. Regular-season games can count toward power ratings through Feb. 7. Updates were current as of 11:17 a.m. Monday. For a complete list and the latest power ratings, click here.

Class 6A

Playoff spots: 12

Top team: Wilson (record: 20-1, power rating: 0.844163 )

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Cedar Crest (19-2, 0.769786); No. 7 Warwick (16-4, 0.728605); No. 9 McCaskey (13-7, 0.705728); No. 12 Manheim Township (12-8, 0.675483)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 16 Lebanon (11-10, 0.600542); No. 19 Penn Manor (8-13, 0.540467); No. 21 Hempfield (6-15, 0.510379); No. 22 Conestoga Valley (6-14, 0.484109)

Class 5A

Playoff spots: 16

Top team: Gettysburg (record: 20-0, power rating: 0.803582)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 7 Elizabethtown (15-6, 0 0.692469); No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-6, 0.659580);

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Cocalico (11-9, 0.562939); No. 18 Manheim Central (9-12, 0.521258); No. 21 Garden Spot (7-14, 0.473132); No. 28 Solanco (2-19, 0.327111); No. 29 Donegal (2-19, 0.321692); No. 32 Ephrata (0-21, 0.274032)

Class 4A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Lancaster Catholic (record: 18-2, power rating: 0.761624)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: Lancaster Catholic; No. 3 Elco (18-3, 0.730706); No. 8 Octorara (13-8, 0.594896)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 16 Northern Lebanon (7-13, 0.456711)

Class 3A

Playoff spots: 8

Top team: Trinity (record: 17-2, power rating: 0.722789)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Columbia (14-6, 0.609718); No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-10, 0.529551); No. 7 Annville-Cleona (10-9, 0.485689)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Pequea Valley (7-14, 0.361784)

Class 2A

Playoff spots: 4

Top team: Steelton-Highspire (record: 12-8, power rating: 0.637189)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None

Class 1A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Mount Calvary (record: 18-2, power rating: 0.622060)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams in the playoff window: Mount Calvary; No. 2 Lititz Christian (16-2, 0.614188); No. 5 Lancaster County Christian (13-5, 0.511304); No. 7 Conestoga Christian (13-6, 0.483632); No. 10 Lancaster Country Day (7-13, 0.361721);

Lancaster County/L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Dayspring Christian (8-12, 0.312123); No. 14 Lebanon Catholic (6-14, 0.310533); No. 17 Veritas (3-13, 0.242404)