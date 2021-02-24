Thursday's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinal matchups are set. L-L Section Two co-champion Lebanon (15-3) hosts Section Three champ Cocalico (13-3) at 7 p.m., while Section One co-champion Hempfield (11-3) hosts Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic (15-3) at 7:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday’s championship final, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Manheim Township.

Here’s a look at both of tonight’s games...

Cocalico (13-3) at Lebanon (15-3), 7 p.m.:

Lebanon is 2-0 all-time against Cocalico in the L-L playoffs, the only two meetings being the 1978 and 1979 championship games. That first meeting is still the lowest-scoring game in L-L playoff history, a Lebanon win, 32-20. It’s worth pointing out considering this one could be a rock fight between the top-two defensive teams in the league, with the Eagles holding opponents to 43.8 points per game and the Cedars only allowing 46.8 points per game.

It’s also an evenly-matched game on paper. In the post, Lebanon 6-5 senior forward Isaiah Rodriguez (11.2 ppg) will likely battle Cocalico 6-8 junior Augie Gerhart, who scored 10 points in his season debut in Monday’s regular season finale, after having recovered from surgery earlier in the season. Gerhart was a sophomore starter a year ago. Cocalico also has 6-3 senior forward Carson Nash (9.9 ppg) on the low block. Both teams have solid guard play. Lebanon features juniors Marquis Ferreira (11.4 ppg, 20 3-pointers) and Luke Collins (10.1 ppg, 30 3-pointers), while Cocalico counters with senior Carter Nuneville (15.1 ppg, 28 3-pointers) and juniors Trey Rios (7.9 ppg, 29 3-pointers) and Brycen Flinton (7.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers).

Cocalico is in the L-L semis for the first time since 2010, the first time under fifth-year coach Seth Sigman and the eighth time overall. A win Thursday would put the Eagles in the L-L final for what would be the first time since 2010 and seventh time overall.

Lebanon is in the L-L semis for the first time since 2017, third time under 11th-year coach Tim Speraw, and 16th time overall. The Cedars are looking to advance to the L-L championship game for what would be the first time since 2017 and 14th time overall.

Lancaster Catholic (15-3) at Hempfield (11-3), 7:30 p.m.:

This is the fifth time Hempfield and Lancaster Catholic are meeting in the L-L playoffs, with the previous four matchups being an even split. The Crusaders won the last one in memorable fashion. But it’s not memorable for the reasons you might anticipate. Lancaster Catholic’s 35-19 win over Hempfield in the 2017 L-L semifinals is the second-lowest scoring game in L-L playoff history.

And Hempfield’s 19 points in that matchup set a new record for the lowest single-game total by a team in L-L playoff history. Lancaster Catholic led 9-2 at halftime, with both teams combining to shoot 5-for-32 in the first two quarters.

On the Crusaders’ team that year was Dylan Atkinson, the older brother of current Lancaster Catholic senior Devin Atkinson.

“I was there,” Devin Atkinson recalled. “I remember being at that game. I was sitting up top with my friends like, ‘Geez, I could be at home playing video games right now.’ There was five total points at the end of the first quarter. That was bad. I don’t think (this Thursday) is going to be that low-scoring.”

Hempfield is averaging 58.2 points a game to Lancaster Catholic’s 61.1 average. Both marks are top-nine among all L-L teams. The Knights also just scored 81 points in their regular season finale win over Conestoga Valley on Monday, while Lancaster Catholic has posted 70 or more points four times this season.

Also of note, Atkinson said four Lancaster Catholic’s five starters live in the Hempfield School District.

“We all know each other,” Atkinson said. “It’s going to be a great game. We played them over the summer. We battled. I’m excited for that.”

Atkinson (13.8 ppg, nine 3-pointers) and teammates Ross Conway (12.2 ppg, 29 3-pointers), Nevin Roman (10.5 ppg, 30 3-pointers) and Jaxon Weyforth (4.2 ppg) pace the Crusaders. Conway (Juniata) and Weyforth (Grove City) are already NCAA Division III college commits. Atkinson is also a two-time all-state football player. Lancaster Catholic sixth man Mason Moore had 18 points in Tuesday’s win, many of them coming on putback rebounds.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Weyforth will likely match up with Hempfield 6-6 junior forward Cole Overbaugh, who posted a career-high 30 points in Monday’s win over CV. The Black Knights are led by senior guard Ryan Hilton (15 ppg, 18 3-pointers), sophomore guard Miguel Pena (10.9 ppg, 25 3-pointers), Overbaugh (8.2 ppg) and sophomore guard/forward Michael Hester (6.7 ppg).

Both teams came into the week holding opponents to around 46 points a game, both top-six marks among L-L teams.

Lancaster Catholic is back in the L-L semifinals for the third time in five years, eighth time under 16th-year coach Joe Klazas and 13th time overall. The L-L Section Four champion Crusaders got here after Tuesday’s 77-70 four-overtime quarterfinal win over Columbia, which is believed to be the longest game in league tournament history, dating back to 1973.

The Crusaders are looking to advance to the L-L final for what would be the third time in five years, first time since 2018 and 10th time overall.

Hempfield topped McCaskey 62-51 in Tuesday’s L-L Section One tie-breaker game to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.

The Section One co-champion Black Knights are in the L-L semifinals for the first time since 2018, third time in five years, fourth time under veteran skipper Danny Walck and 19th time overall. Hempfield is looking to get to the L-L title game for what would be the first time since 2011 and 10th time overall.

