Don’t look now, but Penn Manor is on a big-time roll to start the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
The Comets entered league play in Thursday’s Section One-Section Two crossover with Conestoga Valley unbeaten. Senior Jiel Echivaria said his team is not surprised where it stands after four games.
“We’ve been here since the summer and put in the work,” he said. “People look at Penn Manor and don’t take us seriously at all. But we’ve got a group that has been together for a while and are like a brotherhood, a family.”
That hot start continued Thursday as Penn Manor’s defense blanketed the Buckskins much of the night in a 52-39 victory.
Comets coach Larry Bellew said the team’s game plan was to anchor the perimeter defense, limiting the looks of the Conestoga Valley shooters.
With that taken care of, Penn Manor opened a 10-point lead early in the second quarter on Ethan Hines’ floating jumper.
Not quite four minutes later, Echivaria pulled down an offensive rebound and put back a layup, capping a seven-point run for a 22-7 Comets lead.
“Coach Bellew is a great coach and has been coaching us as long as I know. It’s all coming together,” said Echivaria. “We still have some little tweaks to go, but the best thing about us is we are learning as we go and I feel like we are getting better from summer league to now.”
Bellew added that summer and fall league play was instrumental for his team.
“We were fortunate in the fall to have a good number of guys, where teams are fighting the fall sports,” he said. “We have a lot seniors, but not a lot of seniors with a ton of experience, so those 12-15 games we played were critical to their development.”
Conestoga Valley, which fell to 1-3, trimmed the deficit to nine, 34-25 on Will Stone’s baseline jumper with three minutes left in the third quarter.
However Jack Shipley, who scored eight off the bench for Penn Manor, drained a 3-pointer and Joel Modesto added a bucket for a 39-25 lead after three.
Hine led the way with 13 points for the Comets, although four other players scored at least seven points.
“Some of our guys are now starting to get their feet wet a little bit can chip in an important couple of buckets here and there,” Bellew said.
Austin Wertz’ 3-pointer 2:10 into the game gave the Bucks their only lead of the game, 3-0. Hine answered 20 seconds later and hit another basket shortly after.
Penn Manor’s defense took over from there.
“Our coach always tells us if our offense (struggles) take pride in our defense,” said Echivaria. “The offense is not always going to be there, so we have to make sure we have strong defense and know our assignments.”
Stone led Conestoga Valley with 14 points.