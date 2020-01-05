McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry entered Friday night needing 29 points to reach 1,000 points for his career. Terry ended up tallying 29 points in Friday’s win over Manheim Township. In doing so, Terry became the 12th player to score his 1,000th career point in a McCaskey uniform.

He had scored 802 of those points in the previous three seasons at Lancaster Mennonite. Though, it’s not uncommon for a McCaskey 1,000-point scorer to have those points split between schools. Of the other 11 McCaskey players to surpass the 1K mark, three of them did so between two schools: Dustin Salisbury (2003 alum, scored 321 points at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1,616 points at McCaskey), Devonne Pinkard (2013 alum, scored 336 points at Lancaster Catholic and 967 at McCaskey) and Randolph Speller, Jr. (2016 alum, scored 199 points at Lancaster Catholic and 1,019 at McCaskey).

Terry might be the only L-L boys player to hit the 1K mark this season, as that focus now shifts to E-town senior guard Ryan Parise (770 career points) and L-S senior guard Seth Beers (672 career points).

Terry’s milestone is among many items in this version of the L-L boys basketball notebook, recapping the previous week’s action. Here are the rest:

Thursday/Friday top scorers: League night No. 5 of the L-L schedule was spread over Thursday and Friday. Here were the high-scorers across those two days: McCaskey 6-1 senior guard Elijah Terry (29 points), Pequea Valley 6-0 sophomore forward Nevin Stoltzfus (26 points), Annville-Cleona 6-1 senior guard Andrew Long (23 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (23 points), Warwick 6-3 junior guard Joey McCracken (23 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (22 points)

Thursday results/box scores

Friday results/box scores

Updated L-L League STANDINGS

Saturday’s top scorers: Half of the league’s 26 teams were in action in 13 non-league contests Saturday, going a combined 7-6 in those games. Of 12 of the 13 L-L squads in action, three featured players who scored 20 or more points: Lancaster Mennonite’s Fisher (26 points), Elco 5-11 junior guard Braden Bohannon (20 points), Warwick 6-2 junior guard/forward Kai Cipalla (career-high 26 points). Author’s note: This is excluding McCaskey, as LNP|LancasterOnline is still awaiting a box score from the Red Tornado's win over Oxford on Saturday.

Saturday results/box scores

Section impacts: A pair of games last Friday had bearings on the top of the standings for two sections. Warwick (3-2 league, 7-4 overall) topped Elizabethtown 76-54 to force a three-way, first-place tie with the Bears (3-2, 7-4) and Lebanon (3-2, 6-5) atop Section Two. And Columbia held off Lancaster Mennonite 55-48, allowing the Tide (5-0, 7-4) to take over sole possession of first place in Section Five, moving a game up on the Blazers (4-1, 6-5). Also of note is the Section Four result of Elco beating Octorara 49-42, moving the Raiders (4-1, 9-2) into second place while the Braves (2-3, 5-5) dropped to third place.

Updated L-L League STANDINGS

Unbeaten no longer: Cedar Crest (11-1) entered Saturday as the lone remaining unbeaten team in the L-L League before its 58-46 upset loss to Lower Dauphin (4-5) in the Rhoades Classic at Lebanon Valley College. With that, Lancaster Catholic now owns the league’s longest current win streak, as the Crusaders (9-1) have won nine in a row since its season-opening loss to one-loss Wilson (9-1).

Coaching milestones: Ninth-year Elco coach Brad Conners picked up career victory No. 90 in last Monday's road win at Eastern York. The Raiders have since won two more, giving Conners 92 career wins heading into this week. Also of note, Lancaster Catholic 15th-year skipper Joe Klazas sits at 292 career wins, while Octorara 19th-year boss Gene Lambert has 243 career wins.

Photo galleries: Here are photo galleries from Friday's Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite matchup, and photos from Saturday's Lancaster Mennonite and Manheim Township War of the Roses showcase games at Hempfield:

Coming up:

Lots going on this week. Let’s take it day-by-day…

Monday, Jan. 6: First up, ticket sales from Monday night’s Millersville University men’s basketball game (vs. East Stroudsburg, 7:30 p.m. tip) will be donated to Lampeter-Strasburg grad Ryan Smith in his ongoing battle with leukemia. Free tickets will also be provided to high school, middle school and elementary school youth basketball teams.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Among Tuesday’s league games, keep an eye on the Section Three clash between second-place teams Garden Spot (3-2, 5-5) at Cocalico (3-2, 5-5) and Section Four first-place Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 9-1) traveling to third-place Octorara (2-3, 5-5). Tuesday's full schedule

Wednesday: Among four non-league games on Wednesday's docket, Manheim Township (6-5) hosts Northeastern (9-2), while Elco (9-2) hosts Camp Hill (6-2). Wednesday's full schedule

Thursday: Among five non-league games Thursday, McCaskey hosts Coatesville and Lancaster Mennonite travels to Lancaster Catholic. Thursday's full schedule

Friday: Among Friday’s league games, keep an eye on Section Two matchup E-town at Lebanon, as the Bears and Cedars enter the week in a three-way, first-place tie with Warwick. Also, in non-league action, Columbia welcomes powerhouse Trinity in a potential District 3-3A playoff preview. Friday's full schedule

Saturday: There are two showcase events slated for Saturday involving 10 L-L League teams. That rundown will be published later in the week. Saturday's full schedule

Other notes: Lancaster Mennonite’s Fisher has scored 20 or more points in six-straight games. ...On the injury front, Warwick junior forward Caleb Schmitz and Garden Spot junior point guard Joseph Sharp have both missed the last two games. ...Elco was held under 50 points for the first time this season but still managed to pick up a crucial Section Four win, 49-42, over Octorara last Friday. The Raiders have won their last four games, while Octorara is 1-4 in its last five games following a 4-1 start to the season. Similarly, Penn Manor is 2-4 in its last six games after a 5-0 start.

Did you know: Penn State University starting sophomore Myles Dread is the son of Penn Manor all-time leading scorer Aaron Dread (1,743 career points at PMHS, set in 1990). Myles tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Saturday’s 89-86 win over Iowa at The Palestra in Philadelphia, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds to ice the victory for the No. 21 Nittany Lions (2-1 Big Ten, 12-2 overall).

What I’m working on: Monday afternoon we’ll be recording the L-L Basketball Update show at a Lampeter-Strasburg girls practice before I head over to Millersville University (see above). Tuesday I’ll be covering Garden Spot at Cocalico. Friday I’ll be covering E-town at Lebanon. In between, I’m juggling three basketball features, publishing the rundown of Saturday's showcase events, hoping to publish in print the first weekly list of the L-L’s top-20 individual scorers (which you can find online anytime at the bottom of the L-L standings page). Oh, and in non-basketball news, there’s a big-time L-L girls lacrosse coaching hire on the docket this week that I’ll be writing about. Happy New Year!

In case you missed it: Check out this feature story about Lancaster City native Michal Seals, who is now shining at NCAA D-II West Virginia State. He has one heck of a backstory: