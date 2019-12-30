All 26 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams competed in a combined 17 holiday tournaments or showcase events over the weekend.

Of those teams, five came out on top with tourney crowns, while four others were tournament runners-up. Amidst the action, 12 L-L League players posted 20 or more points in contests Friday or Saturday, while three others hit game-winning, buzzer-beating shots as time expired in Friday victories.

Below is a recap of all of that and more in the weekly L-L League boys hoops notebook, which also includes coaching milestones, career points watch for one player approaching the 1K mark, and a look ahead to this week’s top games.

Tournament champions: Five L-L teams won tournament crowns: Manheim Township (Kiwanis Tournament in State College), Cedar Crest (Falcon Booster Holiday Tournament), Elizabethtown (Middletown Holiday Shootout), Penn Manor (Solanco Holiday Tournament), Manheim Township (Kiwanis Tournament, at State College).

Tournament runners-up: Four L-L League teams were tourney runners-up: Columbia (Fleetwood Tiger Classic), Annville-Cleona (Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament), Conestoga Valley (Solanco Holiday Tournament), Lebanon Catholic (Elijah Memorial Basketball Tournament, at West Shore Christian Academy).

Consolation winners: Four other L-L League teams lost Friday night but won their consolation tournament matchup: Donegal won its first game of the year (East Pennsboro Lions’ Club Holiday Tournament), Octorara (Greyhound Invitational, at Shippensburg), Manheim Central (Solanco Holiday Tournament), Lancaster Mennonite (Spartan Invitational, at Wyomissing).

Others: Warwick topped Garden Spot, 66-38, in a Warwick Holiday Showcase game on Thursday. ... Lancaster Catholic topped Garden Spot, 56-35, on Friday, and beat Warwick, 56-55, in Warwick Holiday Showcase games. ... McCaskey went 1-1 in its Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Showcase, with the one defeat being a one-point loss to Strath Haven. ... Elco scored a season-high 76 points in a win over Spring Grove in the first of two games of the Eastern York Holiday Showcase, with the Raiders set to play Eastern York on Monday night.

Friday’s top scorers: Seven L-L League players scored 20 or more points in Friday’s action: Octorara 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton (28 points), Elizabethtown 6-4 senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (25 points), Donegal 5-9 senior guard Ryan Zuch (24 points), McCaskey 5-11 senior guard Elijah Terry (24 points) and 6-1 senior guard/forward Makai Ortiz-Gray (22 points), Lancaster Mennonite 6-2 junior guard Cole Fisher (21 points) and Lebanon sophomore guard Marquis Ferreira (21 points).

Friday’s results/box scores

Saturday’s top scorers: Nine L-L League players scored 20 or more points in Saturday’s action: Penn Manor 6-0 senior guard Ethan Hine (29 points), McCaskey’s Terry (21 points) and Ortiz-Gray (21 points), Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Seth Beers (21 points), Octorara’s Hamilton (21 points), Annville-Cleona 6-1 senior guard Andrew Long (21 points), Lancaster Mennonite’s Fisher (20 points), Elizabethtown’s Eberly (20 points), Lebanon senior guard Raylin Pena (20 points) and Cedar Crest 6-1 senior guard Amani Jones (20 points).

Saturday results/box scores

Game-winners: Three L-L League players drilled game-winning buzzer-beaters Friday. Lancaster Catholic’s Nevin Roman sunk a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Saturday’s 56-55 win at Warwick. Elizabethtown’s Brody Beach hit a game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in the Bears’ 65-63 win over Northern York. And down a point with eight seconds remaining, Conestoga Valley’s Austin Wertz took the ball the length of the floor and dished to teammate Luke Rumbaugh, who nailed a game-winning runner in the lane as time expired in the Buckskins’ 43-42 win over Solanco.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Career points watch: Through Dec. 29 ... McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry is at 971 career points. In case you’re wondering, the Red Tornado hosts Manheim Township on Friday night and Oxford on Saturday night. ... E-town 5-10 senior guard Ryan Parise is at 755 career points.

Coaching milestones: Manheim Central skipper Charlie Fisher, Warwick fifth-year coach Chris Christensen and Columbia fourth-year boss Kerry Glover each picked up career wins No. 40 over the weekend. ... Lancaster Catholic 15th-year coach Joe Klazas is one win shy of 290 career victories. ... Ninth-year Elco coach Brad Conners is one win shy of 90 career victories.

Photo galleries: LNP|LancasterOnline had photographers at the Warwick vs. Garden Spot matchup on Thursday, and Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley matchup on Saturday.

Coming up: League play resumes later this week. Two games are scheduled for Thursday, when CV hosts Cedar Crest in a Section One-Two crossover, and Annville-Cleona hosts Lebanon Catholic in a Section Five clash. The rest of the league is in action Friday. Among those Friday contests are two matchups with first place on the line. In Section Two, second-place Warwick (2-2 league, 5-4 overall) travels to first-place E-town (3-1, 7-3). In Section Five, Columbia (4-0, 6-4) goes to Lancaster Mennonite (4-0, 6-3). Also keep an eye on Octorara (2-2, 5-4) at Elco (3-1, 6-2), as those two teams will challenge first-place Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 7-1) in Section Four. On a related note, Octorara is 5-0 when holding opponents to under 50 points, and 0-4 when the opponent scores more than 50 points. Elco has scored more than 50 points in every game this season, and three times put up 70-plus points, including a season-high 76 points in Saturday's win.

Friday's full schedule

Updated L-L League STANDINGS

Saturday: There are two showcase events involving L-L League teams slated for Saturday, Jan. 4. The War of the Roses Showcase will be held at Hempfield and will include five games, with the first slated to tip off at 12 p.m. The Rhoades Classic returns to Lebanon Valley College and will include three games, with the first slated to tip off at 3 p.m. The full list of those matchups at those two events will be published later in the week.