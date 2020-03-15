This boys basketball notebook was originally planned to be published in the days after Lancaster Catholic, the lone remaining Lancaster-Lebanon League boys squad still playing, completed its season. That would have been the appropriate time to recap what was a memorable 2019-20 high school hoops campaign.

But the spread of the coronavirus has led to Pennsylvania public schools shutting down and PIAA winter championships being put on hold for at least two weeks. And we still don’t know if those state basketball tournaments will be completed. So with all that being said, here’s a look back on top moments, achievements and more from the last few months on the L-L hardwood…

Section One:

Led by twin towers Ileri Ayo-Faleye and Jason Eberhart (D-III Wilkes University recruit), along with a stifling defense that held opponents to 48.2 points a game, Cedar Crest captured the L-L Section One and league tournament titles, the latter being the first for the program since 2015, third under 10th-year coach Tommy Smith and fourth overall, becoming just the fourth L-L boys basketball program to win at least four league titles.

McCaskey senior Elijah Terry (NCAA Division II Shepherd recruit) became the 12th McCaskey hoopster to surpass 1,000 career points while in a Red Tornado uniform, eventually finishing 1,276 career points. He and fellow senior Makai Ortiz-Gray paced L-L Section One runner-up McCaskey in quite a few memorable games, including an electric home win over Coatesville and double-overtime home win over Central Dauphin East, the latter in which Terry pumped in a career-high 41 points.

Penn Manor senior Ethan Hine scored a career-high 45 points in an OT non-league loss.

After beginning the season 0-5, Manheim Township later closed the regular season by winning seven of its final nine games to qualify for the District 3-6A playoffs, where it went to overtime in an opening round loss.

Hempfield coach Danny Walck now sits at 335 career coaching wins, with 303 of those as a coach in the L-L League. As a result, Walck and Lancaster Catholic skipper Joe Klazas this season became the seventh and eighth coaches in league history to surpass 300 career wins.

Section Two:

Warwick began the season with plenty of returning talent, then saw starting junior forward Caleb Schmitz go down with a shoulder injury in January, and leading scorer Joey McCracken suffer a season-ending knee injury in the final week of the regular season. The Warriors still managed to win the L-L Section Two crown, and put together an exciting league tournament run to get back to the championship game for the second year in a row, which included a career-high 32 points from senior Chase Yarberough in the L-L quarterfinals, and a career-high seven 3-pointers and 21 points from sixth man Chase Krall in the L-L semifinals.

Led by seniors Ryan Parise (D-III Washington & Jefferson recruit) and Elijah Eberly (D-III DeSales recruit), L-L Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown won a state playoff game for the first time in program history. Parise finished with 1,070 points, third-most in program history. Also, the first weeks of the regular season featured E-town winning at McCaskey for the first time in program history.

Section Three:

Lampeter-Strasburg senior Seth Beers played much of the second half of the season on a bad ankle, including the career-high 47-point output he had in a double-overtime win Feb. 4 against Garden Spot. He was also the league’s second-leading scorer at 20 points per game, and helped the Pioneers capture the L-L Section Three crown, reach the L-L semifinals and appear in the District 3-5A playoffs. Beers finished with 1,002 career points, becoming the seventh L-S hoopster to surpass 1K in a Pioneers’ uniform.

Section Four:

L-L Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic went on to win its fourth district crown, third under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas and first since 2017. Earlier in the season, Klazas became the eighth coach in league history to surpass 300 career wins. Still awaiting a potential PIAA 4A quarterfinal game against three-time defending state champ Imhotep Charter, the Crusaders have won their last four games in the final 30 seconds, including a second-round state tournament win that went four overtime period.

L-L Section Four runner-up Elco reached the district semifinals for the first time in program history, paced by Raiders’ junior guard Braden Bohannon, who will enter next season at 1,088 career points.

In its second year in the league, Octorara won its final eight regular season games, the first of that stretch being a victory at Lancaster Catholic, to qualify for the district playoffs, where it finished one game shy of making the state tournament.

Section Five:

Columbia won the L-L Section Five crown, the program’s first section title since 2008 and first under fourth-year coach Kerry Glover, who made it back to the sidelines early in the season just two months after sustaining serious injuries in a near-fatal car accident in October.

L-L Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite featured the league’s leading scorer, junior guard Cole Fisher (20.7 points per game), who a year earlier had seen limited minutes off the bench.

Shout out: To Mount Calvary Christian winning the District 3-1A crown, its first district championship in program history. The Chargers and Lancaster County Christian each went on to win Class 1A state tournament games for the first time in program history.

All-stars: Here were the 2019-20 L-L boys basketball all-stars by section, as voted upon by L-L coaches:

In case you missed it: Here were some interesting feature stories from the 2019-20 L-L boys basketball campaign...