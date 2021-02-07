I first met Naji Hamilton around this time two years ago. He was an Octorara sophomore starting forward then. He told me how he was a cousin of former Detroit Pistons’ star and Coatesville alum Rip Hamilton and that he lived in the Coatesville School District through sixth grade.

Later, when I ran into him in July 2019 during an AAU event at Spooky Nook, he talked about trying to set the right example for his two younger brothers, to get them away from spending so much time playing video games and more time improving their games on the court. Of how his favorite school subject is history, how his favorite historical figure the popular 1970s R&B group The Temptations. Asked if that was his favorite band, Hamilton had the following response:

“I don’t know if people will think this is weird," he said. "But I used to listen to rock. Do you know the band KISS?"

He also shared the values instilled in him by his mother: "Always keep pushing toward your goals. Don’t ever give up.”

In Friday night’s game against Cocalico, Hamilton entered five points shy of 1,000 career points. He scored 14, becoming the 14th player in program history to hit the 1K mark. His 1,009 career points is already 13th-most in program history. Hamilton has a good chance at joining some elite company considering he’s average 14.1 points a game and the Braves have six regular season contests left, and a good shot at competing in the district playoffs. Just four Octorara players have scored more than 1,100 points in program history.

On the L-L Basketball Roundtable on Feb. 1, veteran Octorara coach Gene Lambert said this about Hamilton: “He loves his teammates. For example, one day at practice, he had the ball three feet away from the basket. He’s 6-foot-8 and can jump out the gym. And he passed the ball. I asked him, ‘Why did you pass the ball?’ He said, ‘Because I like him.’ If he likes you, he’s going to give you the ball. ...that’s why he’s a good kid.”

Hamilton’s feat was part of a busy week in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball. Here’s a recap, and a look at the week ahead...

The week’s high-scorers: Warwick senior Kai Cipalla scored 31 points in Wednesday’s 87-52 win over Conestoga Valley. He’s the first L-L boys hoopster to have multiple 30-point games this season. ...McCaskey junior Hasan Williams posted 28 points in Wednesday’s 80-77 non-league loss to Central York. ...Elco junior Corey Attivo and Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst each scored 24 points in wins Saturday. ...Elco senior Braden Bohannon and Octorara senior Naji Hamilton each tallied 23 points in games Thursday.

New high-water mark: Warwick set the season’s new high-water mark for most points scored in a single game with Wednesday’s 87-52 win over CV. The previous best was Lancaster Catholic’s 86-61 win over Octorara on Jan. 15.

Signature wins: There are no longer any unbeaten teams in the league after previously undefeated Warwick (6-1 league, 8-1 overall) lost to Lebanon (6-0, 10-2) on Friday, with the victory giving the Cedars sole possession of first place in Section Two. ...McCaskey (4-1, 4-5) remains atop Section One after Friday’s 67-47 win over Cedar Crest (2-2, 2-3).

Section champs: Lancaster Catholic (7-0, 10-2) has already clinched the outright L-L Section Four crown. The Crusaders are the first L-L team this season to have a section title already wrapped up.

Win streak: Having won its last seven games, Columbia (5-0, 9-1) now owns the league’s longest current win streak after Warwick’s loss on Friday.

Coaching numbers: Elco 10th-year coach Brad Conners is now at 110 career wins. ...Columbia fifth-year coach Kerry Glover picked up career win No. 60. ...Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter picked up career win No. 30. ...Entering the week, Octorara 20th-year coach Gene Lambert is three wins away from career victory No. 260. ...Lebanon 11th-year coach Tim Speraw is two wins away from No. 150. ...Northern Lebanon skipper Chris George is two wins shy of No. 140 ...Cocalico fifth-year coach Seth Sigman is three wins away from No. 50. ...Garden Spot third-year coach Nate Musselman is three wins away from No. 30.

What we covered:

Columbia grinded out a 58-46 win at Lancaster Country Day on Thursday night to stay atop L-L Section Five standings...

Lebanon handed Warwick its first loss of the season and took control of the L-L Section Two lead in Friday's win...

McCaskey stayed atop the L-L Section One standings with Friday's 67-47 victory against Cedar Crest.

Reading's 56-45 non-league win at McCaskey on Saturday...

Approaching 1K: Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher, who is averaging 16.9 points a game, enters this week at 947 career points. Though, Fisher went down with an injury early in Saturday’s non-league loss to Millersburg and is questionable for Tuesday’s L-L Section Five showdown at first-place Columbia.

Upcoming games: Monday's McCaskey at Cedar Crest matchup has been postponed again, this time because Cedar Crest High School is in remote learning for Monday. Reschedule date is to be determined. ...a pair of big matchups on tap Tuesday: McCaskey at Hempfield (4-2, 5-2) in Section One, and Lancaster Mennonite (4-1, 6-5) at Columbia (5-0, 9-1) in Section Five. ...the league’s top-two 3-point shooters square off Wednesday when Manheim Central and sophomore Trey Grube (31 3-pointers) host Northern Lebanon and junior Peyton Wolfe (46 3-pointers) in a non-league tilt. Say, could be a good idea for a feature story, huh?...Lebanon travels to Warwick on Saturday in a game that could decide the Section Two crown.

Check it out: Cedar Crest boys’ coach Tommy Smith and Ephrata girls’ coach Brian Cerullo are the guests on this week’s L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. The show will be broadcast Monday night on the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.

Dunks: Cedar Crest senior Matthew Smith had a baseline, poster dunk near the end of the first quarter in Friday’s loss at McCaskey. It’s easily the sickest dunk I’ve seen all season. If someone could send me a clip either via email (jwalk@lnpnews.com) or Twitter (@JWalkLNP), that’d be awesome.

Anyways, we began this week’s notebook writing about Hamilton. We’ll let him end it as well…