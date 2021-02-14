With one week left before the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament begins, three of this year’s five league playoff spots are taken.

Only section champions qualify for the tournament this year, for various reasons all resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lancaster Catholic (Section Four) and Columbia (Section Five) have already wrapped up section titles.

Warwick topped Lebanon on Saturday, meaning the Cedars and Warriors are co-Section Two champs since they have identical league records (7-1). They also split their head-to-head series. So who gets the league playoff spot out of Section Two? Here’s where things get tricky. Section tie-breaker games are now a thing of the past. The league instead breaks ties using criteria in all sports: head-to-head, section record and District Three power rating. As a result, the Section Two team (Warwick or Lebanon) that will get the league playoff spot will be the one with the higher power rating. Entering this week, Warwick (10-2 overall) is No. 9 and Lebanon (11-3) is No. 11 in the District 3-5A power ratings.

Warwick has three games left on its regular season schedule, all against Section One teams (vs. Hempfield, at McCaskey, vs. Cedar Crest). Lebanon has four games (at Columbia, vs. Cedar Crest, at Hempfield, vs. Penn Manor).

Both teams’ regular season finales are slated for Feb. 22. Reached by phone Sunday afternoon, L-L basketball chairman Zac Kraft said the cutoff date is Feb. 22 for regular season games to count towards district power ratings for the league tournament (not to be confused with the Feb. 27 deadline to compile power points for the district playoffs).

Meanwhile, Hempfield (5-2, 8-2) is percentage points ahead of McCaskey (4-2, 4-6) in Section One and can wrap up the section crown in its league finale Monday at Cedar Crest. If Hempfield were to lose that game, McCaskey would need to win its last two league games (at Cedar Crest, at Penn Manor) in order to get the league playoff spot out of Section One. If Hempfield and McCaskey were to finish as co-section champs, Hempfield would get the playoff spot because it swept the season series with McCaskey.

Finally, in Section Three, Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 6-1) enters the week percentage points ahead of Cocalico (4-1, 10-2) atop the standings. L-S has two league games left, Cocalico has three. One of those will be when Cocalico travels to L-S this Thursday, which could ultimately decide the section crown. Cocalico won the first matchup with L-S by two points, 45-43, back on Jan. 21.

The league tournament is slated to begin Feb. 23, when Lancaster Catholic will host Columbia in a quarterfinal matchup.

Here’s a recap of last week’s action across the league...

Game-winner: In a non-league matchup in Neffsville on Thursday night, Warwick senior Kai Cipalla drove left and layed in a back-hand, right-handed layup on the left side of the rim to put the Warriors up 55-53 with 40 seconds left in overtime. Manheim Township senior Zach Hartz answered on the other end with a 3-pointer from the left side of the top of the key, putting the Streaks up a point with 12 seconds remaining in the 56-55 win.

The week’s high scorers: Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst notched a career-high 33 points in Tuesday’s 73-65 loss at Columbia. Lancaster Country Day senior Lance Lennon scored a career-high 33 points in Thursday’s loss at Lancaster Mennonite. They’re two of just eight L-L boys hoopsters to score 30 or more points in a game this season, and two of just four to score 33 in a game. By the way, Hurst scored 25 or more in three games last season, averaging 28.7 points in those three contests. ...Octorara senior Naji Hamilton scored 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Solanco. More on him in a bit. ...Warwick junior Tate Landis posted 27 points in Saturday’s L-L Section Two win over Lebanon.

Congrats: To Solanco on picking up its first win of the season, and snapping a 26-game losing streak, with Saturday’s 51-49 victory over Garden Spot.

Moving up: Elco senior Braden Bohannon is now at 1,379 career points, moving up to second place all-time in program history, surpassing 2002 alum Zach Kulp (1,364 points). ...Octorara senior Naji Hamilton is now at 1,066 career points, moving up to eighth place all-time in program history, surpassing 2012 alum Charles Cooper (1,053 points).

Approaching 1K: Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher is now at 968 career points, meaning he’s 32 points shy of becoming the fourth player to score his 1,000th career point while in Blazers’ uniform. Lancaster Mennonite is scheduled to play non-league games Monday (at Kennard-Dale), Tuesday (at Muhlenberg) and Saturday (vs. Susquehannock).

Coaching numbers: Northern Lebanon skipper Chris George, in his sixth season coaching the Vikings and 11th season overall as a head coach, picked up career win No. 140 last week. ...Cocalico fifth-year coach Seth Sigman picked up career win No. 50 last week. He’s now 51-55 all-time. ...Lancaster Catholic 16th-year coach Joe Klazas is one victory shy of 320 for his career. ...Octorara 20th-year coach Gene Lambert is two wins shy of 260. ...Cedar Crest 11th-year coach Tommy Smith is two wins shy of 190 career victories. ...Lebanon 11th-year coach Tim Speraw is one win shy of 150. ...L-S fifth-year coach Ed Berryman is one win shy of 90.

What we covered: Warwick's 62-55 L-L Section Two win over Lebanon on Saturday.

Manheim Central's 62-27 non-league win over Northern Lebanon on Wednesday, in a game that featured the league's top-two 3-point shooters.

Hempfield's 62-59 win over McCaskey on Tuesday to take over first place in L-L Section One.

Columbia's 73-65 win over Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday to capture the L-L Section Five crown.

In case you missed it:

LNP|LancasterOnline colleague Mike Gross wrote an interesting feature story on Elco senior, four-sport standout Braden Bohannon:

I caught up with Northern Lebanon junior Peyton Wolfe and Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube before they squared off Wednesday night, picking their brains on what went into making them the top-two 3-point shooters in the league this season.

Finally, Mike Gross attempts to answer the question: Who’s the best (high school boys) basketball team in the state, regardless of class?”

