Twenty Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams will begin their seasons this weekend.

Nine games are slated for this Friday, with all but one of those being league contests.

Seven non-league contests involving L-L teams are slated for this Saturday.

Five remaining L-L teams will start next week: Lancaster Mennonite on Jan. 11, Columbia on Jan. 12, Octorara and Lancaster Country Day on Jan. 13 and Pequea Valley on Jan. 15.

Unlike previous seasons, when there would be designated nights of league games, this season instead will see games spread across the week Monday through Saturday, with the regular season going through mid-February.

That has come about for a couple reasons. First, schedules have been truncated as teams attempt to play amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with some opting to play a league-only schedule and others attempting to play upwards of 21 games in a shortened amount of time. Second, there are less referees available this season, with some having opted out of officiating amidst the pandemic, and others opting out due to the league mandate requiring players, coaches and referees to wear face coverings at all times.

It should also be noted there will be less fans due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s indoor-spectator limits. You’ll still be able to catch a lot of those games on the livestream broadcast provided by the host school of games.

To help keep readers up to speed on the many moving parts, LNP|LancasterOnline will also attempt to have a weekly notebook in Monday’s newspaper, recapping the previous week’s events.

With that said, here are some notes on this weekend’s games:

Friday: There are two games apiece in Section One (Hempfield at McCaskey, Cedar Crest at Manheim Township), Section Two (Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, Elizabethtown at Ephrata), Section Three (Cocalico at Manheim Central, Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg) and Section Four (Donegal at Northern Lebanon, Elco at Lancaster Catholic). Solanco also has a non-league tilt at Red Lion.

Cedar Crest (2020) and Manheim Township (2019) have won the last two Section One and league tournament titles, respectively. The Falcons will be debuting a brand new starting lineup.

The E-town at Ephrata matchup will be the debut for Bears’ new head coach Lee Eckert and Mountaineers’ new skipper Scott Gaffey. Jim Shipper will make his debut as the CV coach when his Buckskins travel to Lebanon.

If last year is any indication, the Cocalico at Manheim Central matchup should be entertaining considering they split their head-to-head meetings a year ago, with both games decided on buzzer-beaters.

Saturday: Seven non-league games are on tap for Saturday. Two of those are matchups between L-L teams: Garden Spot at Warwick, Solanco at Penn Manor. The Mules open up with non-league games Friday and Saturday, with a shot at matching last year’s win total (2-20) considering they have five of their top-seven scorers back in Year Two under coach David Long.

Other non-league games Saturday are as follows: Antietam at Elco, Manheim Central at Fleetwood, Dallastown at Hempfield, Donegal at Susquehannock, Conestoga Valley at Eastern York.

