Fighting to stay in the race in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, Manheim Central landed more than its share of haymakers in a wild battle with Lampeter-Strasburg on Monday.

The Pioneers landed a few more, though. L-S held off the Barons, 74-70, in an entertaining game which, although it is still early, could be pivotal in the section race.

The Pioneers, fresh from a down to-the-wire loss to Cocalico, are 4-1 in the section, 5-1 overall. Central is now 2-3 in the section, but 5-3 overall. Cocalico is alone in first place at 3-0, 4-0.

“We knew it was a big game, a big section game,” L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “After losing the other night, I thought the kids responded well.”

L-S led the entire way, but the Barons had some moments in an up-and-down, high-possession game in which the offenses were ahead of the defenses. The teams combined for 16 3-pointers and just 16 turnovers.

“We made a lot of plays on offense,” Berryman said. “Maybe some not-so-good plays on defense, but, you know, it’s a work in progress.” “Our biggest thing was we wanted to keep them out of the lane,” Central coach Charlie Fisher said.

“Clearly, tonight, we did not keep them out of the lane.” Fisher also bemoaned a couple of mini-runs around the end of quarters, the kind that amount to gut-punches.

The Barons had pulled to within 34-32 on a Wyatt Becker 3-pointer with a minute left in the half. L-S’s Isaiah Parido answered with a three, and then the Pioneers turned a missed Central layup into a run-out, Ty Burton laying the ball in at the buzzer to make it 39-32.

Central was down 10 early in the second half when senior guard Camryn Eberly led a serious charge. Eberly scored nine in the quarter, mostly by getting in the lane craftily, as the Barons got as close as 50-45.

Again L-S answered, with a Parido three and then a Berkeley Wagner follow. Central was now in full five-out mode on offense, playing around Eberly’s dribble creations. He scored four straight to make it 57-50.

Here L-S point guard Burton rose up, scoring seven straight points on a three and two slashes, and it was 64-50. It was enough margin for the Pioneers to hold on to.

Eberly was terrific and scored 28, 19 in the second half. Likewise Burton, a freshman, who scored 30, 20 in the second half.

L-S goes to Solanco on Thursday. Central gets four days off, but then a serious test, at Lancaster Catholic on Saturday.

“We can’t worry about section standings,” Fisher said. “We can’t worry about playoffs. All we can really worry about it taking care of business, putting ourselves in position to win a game every night.”