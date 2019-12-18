Down double-digits to visiting Lampeter-Strasburg near the start of the third quarter, host Octorara closed the gap and tied it in the second half of Wednesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball Section Three-Four crossover.
Later, with the Pioneers nursing a three-point advantage with under a minute left, L-S senior guard Caleb Smoker somehow wiggled out his way out of a double-team underneath his own basket for a layup. A pair of Smoker free-throws soon followed that iced a 66-61 Pioneers’ road victory.
“I couldn’t really pass it out,” Smoker said when asked about breaking the double-team. “And before I knew it I was in the right block, got contact and finished it.”
After an 0-2 start, defending L-L Section Three champ L-S (3-0 league, 4-2 overall) has now won four in a row and sits alone in first place atop the Section Three standings. Meanwhile, early Section Four favorite Octorara dropped to 2-1 league, 4-2 overall.
“We’re just trying to work harder on the defensive end,” longtime Octorara coach Gene Lambert said afterward. “If you look at our four wins the opposing team didn’t score over 50. Tonight they scored 66. We have to win by playing defense. Because if they’re not scoring a lot of points, then offensively we don’t have to think a lot.”
The Braves actually did a nice job defensively keeping tabs on L-S senior guard and league-leading scorer Seth Beers, who still managed to finish with a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. But the Pioneers proved Wednesday they’re not a one-trick pony.
L-S sophomore forward Nick Del Grande came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points and pull down five rebounds, while Smoker finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Even sophomore Isaiah Parido came off the bench to knock down three 3-pointers in the second quarter to give L-S a 37-26 advantage going into halftime.
“We know we have to give Seth help,” Smoker said. “We know that teams are going to try to cut him off. We try to help him out the best we can.”
Octorara was paced by 5-10 senior guard Keith Lambert, Jr. (14 points, three rebounds, one steal), 6-2 sophomore guard James Taylor (13 points) and 6-7 junior forward Naji Hamilton (12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).
A Beers 3-pointer and layup to open the third quarter gave L-S its largest lead of the night at 41-27 before Octorara answered with a 12-0 run and later tied it at 44-44 at the 1:50 mark of the third quarter.
A Smoker 3-pointer and Beers layup gave L-S some breathing room, pushing the advantage to 49-44 going into the final frame.
“We knew they were going to make a run.” fourth-year L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “They made their run. We called a timeout and said, ‘Let’s go out and do what we do.’ We scored the next five points. Got us that little separation.”
Up next: L-S returns home Friday to host Elco (3-0, 5-1), while Octorara travels to Cocalico (1-2, 3-3).