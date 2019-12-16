With their two big guys sidelined to illness and injury Monday night, Columbia appeared to have no answer for Lancaster Country Day senior forward Greg Mizii in the first half. Mizii’s prolific output helped the visiting Cougars gain a six-point edge going into halftime.

So the Tide defense went to zone and packed the paint after intermission to force the defending District 3-1A champion Cougars to shoot from the perimeter. Meanwhile, the high-octane Columbia offense kept up its torrid pace, quickly tied it and later pulled away in an eventual 50-42 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball victory.

“It was big,” Columbia 6-1 junior guard Michael Poole said of the win. “They’re a good team. They played us hard. But I know if we just play our game we can beat anyone.”

Poole finished with a team-high 13 points. His pair of layups and a 3-pointer backended a third quarter in which Columbia outscored LCD 13-2 to take a 34-29 advantage going into the final frame, where the Tide pushed its largest lead to 47-36.

“We knew we didn’t play as good as we should have in that first half,” Poole said. “So we decided to pick it up and play our game. ...Instead of settling for 3s we went to the basket.”

Columbia (2-0 Section Five, 3-3 overall) has now won three of its last four games after an 0-2 start, performing more like the team it’s expected to be considering the Tide return their entire roster from last year’s district playoff squad.

Poole attributed the slow start to injuries, including to that of fourth-year coach Kerry Glover, who missed the first three games as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Columbia 6-2 senior Matt McCleary missed his second-straight game to illness and 5-10 sophomore forward Robert Footman continues to nurse a foot injury suffered in football season. Their absences were noticeable Monday when LCD’s Mizii controlled the post to the tune of 11 points and nine rebounds in the first half, giving the Cougars (0-2, 4-2) a 27-21 edge at halftime.

Columbia came out in a zone defense after the break.

“I wanted to see how well they (LCD) could shoot,” Glover said. “I saw some of the shots they took in the first half and I wasn’t impressed. If they see a zone that means they’d have to shoot 3s.”

Mizii (13 points, 19 rebounds) was held to two points after intermission. The rest of the LCD roster shot 25 percent from the floor (10 for 40) for the game.

Though, the fast-paced Columbia offense didn’t shoot much better, making 18 of 58 attempts (31 percent).

Columbia 6-1 junior Luis Cruz (12 points, 10 rebounds) and LCD junior guard Lance Lennon (12 points, 12 rebounds) also finished in double-figures scoring.

Up next: On Wednesday, LCD returns home to host Annville-Cleona, while the Tide take a trip to Lebanon Catholic.

BOX SCORE