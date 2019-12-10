Here's the full list of 47 Lancaster-Lebanon League alums now playing college men's basketball. Three are at the NCAA Division I level, three are at the D-II level and 30 are the D-III level. Additionally, those playing on the USCAA and NJCAA ranks are included.

They are alums or products of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Solanco or Warwick.

Author's note: Am I missing anyone? If so, please email jwalk@lnpnews.com

NCAA Division I:

Saint Jpseph's University junior forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central)

Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco)

Colgate University freshman guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield)

NCAA Division II:

West Virginia State University senior guard Michal Seals (Lancaster native)

Bentley (Mass.) University junior guard Colton Lawrence (Elco)

Shippensburg University freshman guard Tyler Crespo (Manheim Township - redshirting this season)

NCAA Division III:

Albright College junior center Isaac Burris (Annville-Cleona) and sophomore guard Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest)

Alvernia University sophomore guard Avery Walker (Donegal) and freshman forward Elijah Bynum (Lancaster Mennonite)

Cairn University senior guard Julian Collazo (Lancaster Mennonite)

Elizabethtown College senior guard Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) and sophomore guard Aidan Trynosky (Cocalico)

Franklin & Marshall College junior forward/center Brian Hines (Manheim Township)

Gettysburg College senior guard Nick Lord (Penn Manor)

Hobart College senior guards Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) and Matt Walsh (Manheim Central)

Ithaca College junior guard/forward Bryan Karl (Hempfield)

King’s College senior Joe Lonardi (Elizabethtown)

Lancaster Bible College senior forward Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg), junior guard Tyler Hilton (Hempfield), sophomore guard Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) and freshmen forwards Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Matt Lemaszewski (Conestoga Valley)

Lebanon Valley College senior guard Justin Baker (Lebanon) and sophomore forward Wyatt Hawthorne (Mount Calvary Christian)

Lock Haven University senior Damian Young (Garden Spot) and freshman guard Eli Washington (Hempfield)

Messiah College sophomore guard Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon)

Delaware Valley University freshman guard/forward Dwayne Caine, Jr. (Lancaster Catholic)

Northern Vermont University freshman forward Dashaun Archer (Annville-Cleona)

Penn State Harrisburg sophomore Donald Friday, Jr. (Annville-Cleona)

Washington (Md) College sophomore guard Dilyn Becker (Ephrata)

Penn College of Technology juniors Damon Kreider (Solanco) and Mason Bossert (Elco) and freshman Bryam Menendez (McCaskey)

Penn State Berks sophomore guard Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg), freshman forwards Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) and Jeff Lorah (Elco)

National Junior College Athletic Association

Harrisburg Area Community College sophomore guard Jordan Cipalla (Warwick) and freshman guard Luis Aquino-Rios (Lebanon)

Northampton Community College freshman guard Brian McKenzie (McCaskey), freshman guard/forward Ben Sandberg (Lampeter-Strasburg) and sophomore guard Shaquell Ortiz (Lebanon)

Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore forward Tyler Owens (McCaskey), sophomore guard Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic), freshman guard Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg)

Harcum College sophomore guard Dom London (Octorara alum, D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit)

United States Collegiate Athletic Association

Penn State York sophomores John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite), Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) and Brad DaBella (Ephrata)

Penn State Mont Alto freshman guard Dariel Rivera (McCaskey), freshman guard