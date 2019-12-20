LEBANON - After seven lead changes, visiting Warwick and host Cedar Crest found themselves tied with under two minutes remaining in Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One-Two boys basketball crossover.

A Falcons’ free-throw and 3-pointer widened the gap to four points, and Cedar Crest held on for an eventual 55-50 victory to remain unbeaten, improving to 4-0 league, 7-0 overall.

With the win, the Falcons also avenged the 72-47 loss to Warwick in last year’s L-L tournament semifinals.

“I’ve been thinking of that game for a long time,” Cedar Crest 6-7 senior forward Ileri Ayo-Faleye said. “That’s one of the worst losses I’ve ever had. It just makes tonight so much more special. This means a lot.”

Ayo-Faleye scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one block.

Gallery: Cedar Crest vs. Warwick

1 of 20

“I wasn’t necessarily trying to put the team on my back (in the third quarter), I was just trying to make a play,” Ayo-Faleye said. “I had a rough first half and I couldn’t stomach that.”

Cedar Crest, the league's lone remaining undefeated squad, was also paced by 6-2 senior guard Cole Miller (13 points, one rebound), 6-1 senior guard Grant Allwein (10 points, one rebound) and 6-7 senior forward Jason Eberhart (six points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals).

Miller and Allwein combined to go seven for eight at the charity stripe in the final 1:55 to ice the victory.

After falling to McCaskey, 65-60, on Wednesday, defending Section Two champ Warwick (2-2, 4-3) suffered its second-straight loss by a five-point margin to a Section One team. This comes after the Warriors went 5-0 against Section One teams a season ago.

“After last year, when we ran through Section One, everybody expects you to do that,” fifth-year Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “We expect to do that, which is a good thing. It hasn’t happened. We lost two close games to two good teams. But the show goes on.”

Down 10-4 early on, Warwick closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run and later opened up a 21-12 advantage at the 4:04 mark of the second quarter before Cedar Crest cut the deficit to 21-18 going into the break, with Warriors’ 6-3 junior guard Joey McCracken (17 points, two rebounds) sitting on the bench with two fouls over the final 6:44 of the second quarter.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tied 35-35 after three quarters, McCracken and 5-10 sophomore guard Tate Landis (13 points, two rebounds) scored 14 of the Warriors’ 15 points in the final frame. A Landis layup tied it at 45-45 with 2:08 remaining and a Landis 3-pointer cut the deficit to 49-48 with 1:03 left.

Although Cedar Crest held height advantage with Ayo-Faleye and Eberhart, Warwick actually won the rebound battle, 23-17.

BOX SCORE

Up next: Warwick will host a three-day holiday showcase beginning Thursday, while Cedar Crest will host a two-day holiday tournament beginning Dec. 27.