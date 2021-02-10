PALMYRA — There were highs and lows, along with some in-between moments at Tuesday’s Penn Manor vs. Cedar Crest bowling match at Palmyra Bowl.

The Comets, riding a four-match winning streak, had the chance to virtually sew up the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title if they could repeat the 7-0 outcome they recorded in the teams’ meeting the previous day. They settled for a 5-2 victory.

“I’ve been angry in my lifetime when I’ve coached and that was one of the worst, I think,” said Penn Manor coach Chris Vital of his feelings after a lackluster 982-913 loss in Game 2 which he followed with a stern message to his bowlers.

“We could have locked (the section title) up, but they were standing around talking about anything but bowling. I was furious.”

Things were not going much better in the final game, until freshman Eva Brubaker rolled seven strikes to close out her match and junior Derek Warfel finished with five straight for a 1,018-952 win that earned the series win, 2,892-2,857.

“I went from unbelievably angry to totally …” said Vital, searching for words to describe his satisfaction. “That was one of the most clutch games I’ve seen by a Penn Manor team as long as I’ve been coaching.”

“I was very nervous,” said Brubaker, who finished with a 225 to cap off a 631 series, second on the team to Charlie Hull’s 637. “I really wanted to pull through and go strong for my team, and that’s what I did.”

The win keeps Penn Manor firmly in the section lead at 38-4. Manheim Township, which the Comets bowl today at 222 Dutch Lanes, is second at 23-12 after a 4-3 loss to Hempfield Tuesday.

Even if the Blue Streaks shut out the Comets today, Penn Manor could clinch the title Thursday against winless McCaskey. Township also has matches against Hempfield on Thursday and defending section champion Cedar Crest Friday.

The Falcons are now 27-22. Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal, despite the loss, was pleased with his squad, which handed Penn Manor its first game loss since Week 1 despite missing three starters.

Cedar Crest junior Darren Zombro III, the defending L-L League boys champion, rolled his scholastic high series of 773, including a 299 in the first game. “I was just hoping to hit the pocket every time and make quality shots,” said Zombro of his 299.

Note: In other L-L League bowling news, Cocalico became the Section Three winner when Garden Spot lost a game in a 5-2 win over Manheim Central on Monday. After Tuesday’s action, the Eagles are 47-2 with one match remaining, while Garden Spot is 25-17.