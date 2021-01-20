It was shaping up as a key early-season matchup. But as Manheim Township coach Chris Jensen said, “bowling is a game where there’s no defense.”

So the Blue Streaks could only bowl their best and see what Penn Manor did in Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One battle at Leisure Lanes. And the Comets, who entered tied with Township at 122, came up with some outstanding performances in taking a 7-0 victory.

“I was extremely on edge going into this match because of their average,” said Penn Manor coach Chris Vital, referring to Township averaging 1,040 pins per game compared with Manor’s 954. The Streaks came in with three bowlers averaging 222 or better. “And we hadn’t exactly lit the world on fire.”

But led by Delaney Reitnauer and Eva Brubaker, the Comets rolled to wins of 990-850, 1027-911 and 1,090-998.

“It was a tough match,” Jensen said. “We didn’t carry a whole lot and they carried a lot. … Sometimes you throw the better ball but you don’t get the breaks.”

Box score -- Comets 7, Blue Streaks 0

Expected to be included in the mix for supremacy in Section One is Cedar Crest, which won 7-0 over McCaskey, also Tuesday at Leisure Lanes. Township already defeated the Falcons 5-2, so Tuesday’s whitewash at the hands of the Comets was a bit surprising.

Penn Manor (19-2) now has a three-point lead on Crest (15-5) while Township falls to 12-9. The Comets and Streaks meet again in a little over a week, on Friday, Jan. 28, at 222 Dutch Lanes.

Vital slotted Reitnauer into the anchor spot for the first time in her career. It was also the first time a female at Penn Manor has held that honor.

“I make it clear every year that you have to earn that spot,” Vital said. “Delaney shot big here last Friday, she had a 715, so I put her in there today and she earned her keep.”

“That’s super-cool to me,” said Reitnauer, who came in with a team-high 203 average, about bowling anchor. “As a senior, I like to have a goal to work toward, and that was my goal to work toward being anchor. … I’m happy I bowled pretty well today because it keeps me going, keeps me motivated.”

The senior powered the Comets in the first two games, with a 235 and 239, and finished with a 667 series.

Brubaker, who entered with a 185 average, lit up the scoreboard in Game 3, rolling eight straight strikes for a 267 and a 651 series.

“How do you expect that to happen from a ninth-grader,” Vital said. “To bowl as good as she’s bowling so far, it’s been great; fun to watch.”

Drew Jaquith, a returning Section One all-star who had a 226 average through the first two matches, led Township with a 593 series. Like him, Colin Topf and Nick Tomlinson, each with 222 averages, didn’t match their averages, with series of 591 and 589, respectively.