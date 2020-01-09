They’re two of the best bowling teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Both rely heavily on a pair of siblings.
And when they met Wednesday at Dutch Lanes, neither the teams nor the siblings held anything back.
Section Four leader Northern Lebanon, which entered the match unbeaten, was a 5-2 winner, with Section Three leader Cocalico taking the third game for the Vikings’ first loss of the season.
“Cocalico’s a really tough team,” said Northern Lebanon coach Scott Shirk, noting that his squad came in averaging 1,011 pins per game and the Eagles 1,018. “We knew it was going to be a really tight match.”
The Vikings are led by Shirk’s two children, son Ambrose, a senior who came in averaging 218, and daughter Aliza, a sophomore with a 220 average. Aliza Shirk led Northern Lebanon (402) to games of 1,104, 1,146 and 992 for a season-high 3,242 series with a 731 series, her scholastic high, while
Ambrose Shirk rolled a 625.
“All the way around, (our relationship) is really, really good,” said Aliza Shirk of her brother. “He definitely helps me out a lot.”
Ambrose Shirk, meanwhile, was a little emotional after noting that
he’ll be going off to college next season (he hasn’t made his choice yet) and will miss his sister. “Me and my sister are really, really close,” he said. “She’s been there through a lot. It’s going to be tough leaving.”
On the opposite side of the lanes Wednesday, Cocalico (35-7) is led by Tyrus and Tristan Current. Tyrus Current, a senior who came in averaging 228, rolled a 629 and Tristan Current, a junior with a 209 average, rolled a 641.
“They started fast and we started slow,” said Tyrus Current about Wednesday’s match. “They had the momentum going, and I gathered the team around and said, ‘we lost five, so let’s at least make it hard for them to get all seven.’ ”
While there’s obvious camaraderie among the Eagles, Tristan Current noted that there’s a little something extra between the brothers.
“He’s my brother, so there’s like a bit of a rivalry going on,” he said. “I always want to do better than him; he always wants to do better than me.”
“They’re brother on brother in practice, they compete every time they’re out and they wear their emotions on their sleeve, and we love them for it,” said Cocalico coach Bryan Miller.
Miller’s team posted games of 1,028, 1,088 and 1,019 for a 3,127 series. “That was my goal,” he said about getting a win against the unbeaten Vikings.
Each team also had other major contributors Wednesday. Bryce Lentz rolled a 652 and Fred Staley a 635 for Northern Lebanon while Hunter Keller had a team-high 654 and Nate Buckwalter had a 631 for Cocalico.