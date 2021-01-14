On the opening day of scholastic bowling, two L-L League matches were contested Wednesday at Dutch Lanes.

Ryan Muckle rolled a team-high 206-203-268--677 to lead Conestoga Valley to a 7-0 victory over Warwick in a Section Two Match.

In a Section Three match, Chris Quadarella totaled 198-245-184--627 to pace Cocalico to a 7-0 win vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. The Eagles' Tristan Current also averaged over 200 on the day, rolling 235-179-192 to combine for 606 total pins.

Box score -- Cocalico 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0