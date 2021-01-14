On the opening day of scholastic bowling, two L-L League matches were contested Wednesday at Dutch Lanes.
Ryan Muckle rolled a team-high 206-203-268--677 to lead Conestoga Valley to a 7-0 victory over Warwick in a Section Two Match.
Coaches set up mobile phones so parents can watch the match on Facebook Live, as Warwick takes on Conestoga Valley and Cocalico takes on Lampeter-Strasburg, during an LL bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Evan Mite, in action against Cocalico, during an LL section 3 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley's Cooper Tardibuond, in action against Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley's dinosaur mascot in the middle of everything as they take on Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Warwick's Rob Speer, wipes off his ball before going into action against Conestoga Valley, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Score boards are all lit up as Warwick takes on Conestoga Valley, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Cocalico's Jared Ferguson, in action against Lampeter-Strasburg during an LL section 3 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Warwick's Rob Speer, in action against Conestoga Valley during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley's Ryan Mackle, in action against Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley's Robbie Jack, in action against Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Warwick head coach Neal Vital, talks with his team before they take on Conestoga Valley, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Warwick's Matt Geib, in action against Conestoga Valley, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley head coach Doug Davidson, talks to the team before they take on Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Conestoga Valley's Annabel Whitton, in action against Warwick, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
Warwick's Tyler Miller, in action against Conestoga Valley’s, during an LL section 2 bowling match at Dutch Lanes in Brownstown Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.
In a Section Three match, Chris Quadarella totaled 198-245-184--627 to pace Cocalico to a 7-0 win vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. The Eagles' Tristan Current also averaged over 200 on the day, rolling 235-179-192 to combine for 606 total pins.
Box score -- Cocalico 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0
