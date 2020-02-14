When the stakes are high, Cedar Crest’s Darren Zombro III seems to be at his best.
Last year as a freshman, Zombro won the District Three boys bowling championship. On Tuesday, he was a major part of the Falcons winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League team title.
Thursday afternoon at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy, Zombro was back at it, this time in the L-L boys individual championships.
Zombro earned the No. 2 spot after the nine games bowled through the first two rounds, then had to wait before facing red-hot Tristan Current of Cocalico.
After beating Current, Zombro took down No. 1 Daniel Eberle of Elizabethtown 184-160 in the final.
“It was more fun, of course,” Zombro said of winning his first league title. “Districts was an honor, but it’s L-L singles. I did OK last year and just made a big step. I feel awesome.”
The title match was a struggle, but Zombro found a way.
“It becomes survival,” he said. “Missing spares and stuff, it makes it closer. I’ve got to make a good shot when it counted. It’s how you finish.”
Of course, he and Eberle had to play the waiting game as the top two seeds in the bracket finals, while the others bowled to earn their right to the semifinals.
“That’s hard, (because) you get a little stiff. I would throw a couple shots, then go watch a couple of shots,” said Zombro, who knocked down 1,813 pins through the opening nine games.
Also a sophomore, it was a new experience for Eberle. He scored 1,825 through the nine games of qualifying to claim the top spot.
“It’s the first time I’ve been in that situation. It was a bit nervewracking,” he said. “I am pleased. My expectation was to try to make the top 10 and try to make it to districts, and I did both of those.”
Current was third after qualifying and got to face off against his older brother, Eagles senior Tyrus Current, in the first elimination round of the bracket finals, winning 227-187.
“Me and my brother have been talking about bowling against each other in playoffs since we got into high school,” Tristan Current said. “It finally happened. I never expected it to happen. It was weird, but kind of like when we were young. It was a lot of fun.”
Finishing with five straight strikes to top Northern Lebanon senior Ambrose Shirk in the second bracket round, Tristan Current then opened his match against Penn Manor’s Jordan Kahler with six straight strikes for a run of 11 in a row.
Current finished with a championship bracket-high 244 against Kahler.
“I don’t even know what I was thinking about. I was just up there bowling and I don’t know what was happening,” he said.
Meanwhile Zombro was watching and waiting.
“It felt nerve-wracking going into the match against Tristan. I didn’t know what the lanes were going to be like and he was rolling,” Zombro said about his 203-174 semifinal win.
Another Cedar Crest bowler, Kolby Bennett, reached the bracket finals after qualifying fourth (1,793), but the defending champion lost to Kahler in the first elimination round. Bennett also won the title as a freshman.
Also reaching the bracket finals were Conestoga Valley’s Robbie Jack(fifth, 1,788), Penn Manor’s Derek Warfel (seventh, 1,738) and Garden Spot’s Trevor Courtney (eighth, 1,721). Courtney beat Jack in the first elimination round before falling to Kahler while Warfel fell to Shirk in the first bracket round.