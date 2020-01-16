Lancaster-Lebanon League Executive Director Ron Kennedy on Thursday announced that league officials have reopened dialogue with Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association officials about the leagues potentially merging to form a 37-team football conference.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in January, 2018, that there were initial conversations about a potential merger, when Berks officials reached out to L-L League officials about coming aboard.

The move was later tabled by L-L League officials, when both sides decided they needed more time to collect data and do more planning.

Now, both sides are discussing a potential merger which, according to Kennedy, wouldn’t take place until at least 2022, at the start of the next schedule cycle.

“We just felt that we needed more information,” Kennedy said in a release, “and we are in the information gathering stage as we speak. But we are excited to open up the conversations again.”

This story will be updated.