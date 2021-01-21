Lancaster-Lebanon League officials this week approved sport-by-sport section realignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The biggest switch: Basketball will go back to four sections, after featuring a five-section format that began at the start of the 2018-19 season. The current season will be the last of the five-section look, at least through the next schedule cycle.

The new-look sections will also feature the addition of Linden Hall, the all-girls school in Lititz, which is set to join the L-L League as an associate member in 2022. The Lions will compete in tennis, volleyball and basketball, where they are currently the reigning back-to-back District Three Class 2A champions.

The 2022-23 school year will also be the first full season of the new-look football league, with 13 Berks County schools coming aboard as associate members to form a 37-team mega conference. The league will feature five sections, with seven teams in Sections One, Two and Three, and eight teams in Sections Four and Five, and the three larger sections will have a bye week factored in, where they can add a nonleague opponent.

Alignments were proposed by the league’s realignment committee, and then voted on by the L-L League’s athletic directors and principals. Each sport was voted on separately, and only the schools that participate in those sports could vote to approve or deny any of the realignment proposals.

L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy said the process went smoothly, as the league continues to elbow its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and a laundry list of protocols that have led to scheduling conflicts and limited spectators at events last fall and this winter.

Moving forward, the 2022-23 and 2023-24 cycle will feature:

Sports with one section: Rifle.

Sports with two sections: Boys/girls swimming; boys/girls lacrosse; boys volleyball.

Sports with three sections: Boys/girls cross country; boys/girls tennis; girls volleyball; wrestling; boys/girls track and field.

Sports with four sections: Field hockey; boys/girls golf; boys/girls soccer; boys/girls basketball; boys/girls bowling; baseball; softball.

Sports with five sections: Football.

Complete L-L League realignment section formats for 2022-23 and 2023-24 are here.

