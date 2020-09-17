The Lancaster-Lebanon League Secondary Association on Thursday had a pair of key votes.

First, the league approved the five-section format for football, when 13 Berks County teams join as associate members for the 2022 season.

Second, the league welcomed Linden Hall, the all-girls school in Lititz, as an associate member in basketball, volleyball and tennis. The Lions will join the league for the next two-year cycle — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — on a probationary period for those two school years.

Here is the format for the football league, which will feature 37 teams:

SECTION ONE: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson.

SECTION TWO: Conestoga Valley, Exeter, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Muhlenberg, Warwick.

SECTION THREE: Daniel Boone, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Fleetwood, Garden Spot, Solanco, Twin Valley.

SECTION FOUR: Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, Elco, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara, Wyomissing.

SECTION FIVE: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Hamburg, Kutztown, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Schuylkill Valley.

The Association voted 34-3 to approve those section formats, L-L League executive director Ron Kennedy told LNP | LancasterOnline. L-L League football chairperson Tommy Long, Annville-Cleona's athletic director, said in a release that he'll begin working on the schedules shortly.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Meanwhile, the league’s smaller schools will get a boost in competition when Linden Hall arrives in 2022 — especially on the basketball court. The Lions are the back-to-back reigning District Three Class 2A champs, and this past winter, Linden Hall was set to play in the PIAA state quarterfinals before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This coming season, the Lions will be spearheaded by senior standout Mercy Ademusayo, who recently made a verbal commitment to play for Northwestern University in the Big Ten.

ALSO THURSDAY: For the next cycle, the league approved Lancaster Country Day to add junior high boys and girls soccer to the L-L schedule, and Octorara will be adding all of its junior high sports to the L-L schedule. Those Braves’ teams are currently still competing in the Ches-Mont League.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77