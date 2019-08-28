The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens all play their final preseason games tonight. It will be the last chance for players to impress coaches in an effort to avoid the final cuts and earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Three players from Lancaster County -- two on the Steelers and one for the Ravens -- are among those vying for jobs. Teams currently have 90 players on their rosters. Clubs must trim that list to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here's when tonight's games will be played, projected cuts for the Eagles, Steelers and Ravens and the chances the three Lancaster-Lebanon League alums have at making their teams.

Eagles

Eagles at Jets, 7 p.m.

TV -- WCAU NBC 10 and WPMT Channel 43

Among the projected cuts for the Eagles are running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood, the leading rushers for the Birds last season, according to Jeff McLane of Inquirer.com.

Predicting the Eagles' 53-man roster from Jeff McLane at Philly.com

Steelers

Steelers at Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

TV -- WHP Channel 21

Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matt Feiler is penciled in to start on the Steelers' offensive line, while Matthew Wright, another L-S alum, is expected to lose the place-kicking job to incumbent Chris Boswell.

Both Ray Fittipaldo of post-gazette.com and Chris Adamski of TribLive.com believe Feiler is a lock to make the roster and that Wright will be cut.

"Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers 53-man roster prediction"

"Projecting the Steelers 53-man roster with cutdown day looming" from Chris Adamski of TribLive.com

Boswell is due a $2 million rosater bonus if he makes the team.

Ravens

Ravens at Redskins, 7:30 p.m.

TV -- WGAL Channel 8

Lancaster Catholic grad Charles Scarff, who played college ball at Delaware, is trying to make the Ravens' roster as a tight end.

Scarff will probably be cut but is a good candidate for the Ravens' practice squad, according to Jonas Shaffer of baltimoresun.com

Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster: How does Tavon Young’s injury change things? From Jonas Shaffer of BaltimoreSun.com.