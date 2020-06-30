Major League Baseball teams are opening their training camps this week and three Lancaster-Lebanon League alums will be on the diamond getting ready for the season.

Cam Gallagher, Travis Jankowski and Derek Fisher are all on the 60-man summer rosters set by their respective clubs.

Travis Jankowski, an outfielder who is a Lancaster Catholic grad, is in Ohio starting his first season with the Cincinnati Reds after being traded in the offseason by the San Diego Padres.

Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad who is a catcher, will be in Kansas City prepping for his season with Royals.

And outfielder Derek Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, is going to Dunedin, Florida, to attend the Toronto Blue Jays camp. The Blue Jays had to move their team from Toronto to to their spring training facility in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here are the summer camp rosters for the Reds, Royals and Blue Jays.

The #Reds today announced their Summer Camp roster. pic.twitter.com/yIIbHmG4xl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 28, 2020

OFFICIAL: Your 2020 #BlueJays Club Player Pool ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/16Sx2xgIvg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 28, 2020