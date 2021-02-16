Four players with Lancaster County connections are headed to spring training with major league clubs. Cam Gallagher, Travis Jankowski and Derek Fisher, all Lancaster-Lebanon League alums, and Tim Mayza, a Millersville grad, will be in MLB camps.

Two of players are getting a fresh start with new teams, while another is returning to play after missing all of last season.

Here's a look at the four.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a left-handed hitting speedster who can play all three outfield positions, was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies Monday.

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, was selected by the San Diego Padres out of Stony Brook with the 44th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Jankowski played eight seasons in the Padres organization, including all or part of five seasons in the majors, before being traded to the Reds and playing last season in Cincinnati.

Travis Jankowski stats via baseball-reference.com

In 994 MLB plate appearances, Jankowski hit .238 with a .315 on-base percentage and he has 64 stolen bases.

Here's video of Jankowski stealing home for the Padres during a game in 2016.

Jankowski signed a minor league contract with Phils with an invitation to big league camp.

Derek Fisher

Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Milwaukee Brewers Monday. The outfielder had been designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Thursday.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded OF Derek Fisher to the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. pic.twitter.com/tgTSfku83R — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2021

Fisher, who played his college ball at Virginia, was selected by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2017 and was a member of Houston's World Series championship team that season.

Here's Fisher scoring the winning run in 10th inning of Game 5 of the 2017 World Series to give the Astros a 3-2 series lead.

In four seasons in the majors, Fisher has a .194 average with 17 homers, 52 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .286.

Derek Fisher stats via baseball-reference.com

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher has spent his entire pro career in the Royals organization after being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2011 draft.

A catcher, Gallagher made his MLB debut in 2017. The Manheim Township grad has a .241 average and a .308 on-base percentage with six home runs in 298 plate appearances over 105 games.

Cam Gallagher stats via baseball-reference.com

He has thrown out eight of the 43 runners attempting to steal when he's behind the plate.

Here's video of Gallagher hitting his first home run, a grand slam, in just his fourth MLB game.

Tim Mayza

Mayza is a nonroster invitee to the Toronto Blue Jays camp. He is returning to action after missing all of last season due to injury.

The left-handed pitcher has made 124 relief appearances, including 68 games in 2019 before he got hurt, since making his MLB debut with the Jays in 2017.

Tim Mayza stats via baseball-referencew.com

In 104 innings, he has a 4-3 record, struck out 112, allowed 45 walks and 14 homers and has compiled a 1.413 WHIP.

Mayza, who was selected by Toronto in the 12th round of the 2013 draft following his career at Millersville, has been rehabbing is left elbow after he had Tommy John surgery to fix his ulnar collateral ligament and he also had his flexor tendon repaired.

Mayza was having his best season in 2019 before getting hurt. In 48 of the games he appeared in, he did not allow a run and just 12 of the 32 runners he inherited scored.

Here's video of Mayza injuring his left elbow pitching in a game against the Yankees on Sept. 13, 2019.