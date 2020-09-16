What can you expect from an abbreviated Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football season?

LNP | LancasterOnline is hosting a live chat with coaches tonight -- Wednesday, September 16, 2020 -- to find out.

The livestream, featuring Cedar Crest's Rob Wildasin, Warwick's Bob Locker, Lancaster Catholic's Chris Maiorino and Octorara's Jed King in a conversation with staff writers Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross, will be livestreamed on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page at 7 p.m. and will be posted in a story on LancasterOnline.

We'll be asking them how practice has been going, about the safety precautions they've been taking at practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the related challenges those represent to coaches, plus preparations for Friday's season-openers.

Then, Jeff, John and Mike will offer a section-by-section preview of the new four-section setup for Lancaster-Lebanon League football.

Have questions for the coaches? You can drop them in the comments in the Facebook livestream.

