HERSHEY — Gwyneth Young admitted that her first instinct after finishing her PIAA Class 3A girls cross country championship race was one of disappointment.
After all, the Cedar Crest junior was sixth in 2018 and finished seventh on Saturday at the Hershey Parkview Cross Country Course.
However, once she realized her time, Young felt much better.
“The thing is, I might have dropped a place, but I dropped 30 seconds,” she said of her 18:51. “I feel great, honestly. I realized that everyone gets better and seventh in the state is unreal.”
Young, who was inched out for sixth by less than two seconds, earned one of several state medals scored by Lancaster-Lebanon League runners during the six races.
Joining Young on the girls 3A medal stand was Warwick junior Anna Martin, who was 70th after one mile and moved up to 30th after two before earning a 16th-place medal in 19:08.
It was an amazing performance, especially for someone who said she wasn't feeling great early on.
“I got a side stitch early in the race and my legs weren't feeling 100 percent,” she said. “It was a more gutsy type of race.”
Martin built off a 10th-place finish at last weekend’s District Three meet.
“I am very lucky to be in a district and especially a league that is very competitive,” she said. “These girls have been pushing me all year. doing well at districts is a big confidence booster for me. Seeing the girls I raced in districts is very comforting to me.”
Also finding the medal stand was Penn Manor's Graham Thomas, whose time of 16:20.5 was good for 16th place in the boys 3A competition.
Gage Krall of Northern Lebanon earned a top-10 finish in the 2A boys race, winning an eighth-place medal. The senior ran a 16:33.2, less than two seconds out of second place.
Annville-Cleona's Braetan Peters opened the day by earning a 12th-place medal in the girls 1A race. She ran a 20:15.3.
On the team front
One week after winning the District Three Class 3A boys team title, Cedar Crest earned 10th at states. The Falcons had seven runners finish within 75 seconds of each other, led by Tommy Bildheiser's 31st-place 16:55.4. Luke Hinegardner was next for Crest, clocking 17:07.2 to finish 44th.
Senior William Sheffield finished third of the Falcons’ runners, finishing 46th in 17:08.3 and capping a career with pride in himself and his team.
“It's incredible what we've been able to do. It can't even come up with words,” Sheffield said. “We have come a long way from start of season to now. Our team theme was ‘raise the bar’ and I feel like we've done exactly that this season.”
In the girls Class 2A team competition, Donegal — the only L-L girls team to qualify for the state meet — followed up a third-place finish at districts with a 12th-place showing Saturday.
The Indians, who were undefeated in the regular season to earn the Section Two title, were led by a 22nd-place run by sophomore Hadley Shoaf. She clocked a time of 20:44. Shoaf was followed by junior Myra Naqvi, who ran a 21:12 to finish 41st, and junior Rachel Fernald, whose 21:41 placed her 61st.