Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball quarterfinal doubleheader in Landisville went as one might expect.
Both section champions won their quarterfinal openers, setting up a rematch of last year's championship match in this year's semifinals.
Section One champ Hempfield swept Ephrata, the third seed out of Section Two, while Section Two champ Garden Spot did the same to Octorara, the second seed from Section Three.
The Knights (15-0) and Spartans (15-2) will play Monday night at 5:30 at Garden Spot. Manheim Township (9-8) will take on Elizabethtown (13-4) at 7:30 in the other semi, also in New Holland.
In Friday's opener, Spot set the tone early, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the first set and never looked back. They scored the final six points en route to a 25-9 win.
The Spartans continued to cruise, winning set two 25-16, and completed the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third.
Despite the sweep, Garden Spot coach Lauren DiPiano was not all smiles afterward.
“I like to earn our own points and come out on fire and show them that we're Garden Spot,” the first-year coach and former Spartans player said. “I was a little under-impressed. We were underwhelming and we were just satisfied to earn points from their errors.”
Olivia Usner had 14 digs and seven kills for the Spartans, while Logan Martin had eight kills and Abbi O'Neill recorded 27 assists.
As for the nightcap, enjoying its best season since 1993 and first league playoff appearance in 10 years, Ephrata fell behind 10-1 in the opening set as Hempfield’s senior-laden lineup shined.
“We played hard, it wasn't a lack of effort,” said Ephrata coach Mike Elliott, a former assistant at Hempfield. “I think we are a better team than what they played tonight and I think part of that is just the Hempfield factor.”
The Knights, looking to win their 18th L-L title, finished off the sweep with scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13.
“For us, it's about setting the tone,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. “Everybody is watching us, so we have to come out strong and show everybody we are who we are.”
Jailene Lugo and Kylie Ulrich paced the Knights with six kills apiece, while Allison Cummings had nine digs and Emma Bitner had 29 assists.
“We're trying to peak at the right time,” Olree said. “Right now, we're just trying to fix a couple little things, but I like where we are heading into the playoffs.”
For now, Monday’s match looms.
“Hempfield's always been a good program, even when I played, so I think there's a little bit of incentive there, especially losing to them last year in the finals,” DiPiano said. “They should want it. We've talked about that kind of being our goal.”
“I'm not really worried about the other side of the court, I'm worried about us," Olree said. “If we do our thing and we execute the way we should, good things happen.”
In Friday’s other quarterfinal pod, played at Lancaster Catholic, the Blue Streaks advanced on a 3-2 win over Lancaster Catholic, with game scores of 25-18, 25-18, 14-25, 17-25 and 19-17.
Faith McGowan had 14 kills and two aces for the Streaks, while Katie Bushong had 32 assists and Sarah Journey made 30 digs.
Elizabethtown topped Conestoga Valley 3-1, with game scores of 25-12, 24-26, 25-14 and 25-10.
For the Bears, Kallee Locker led the way with 16 kills and two blocks, while Ashley Nyesmith had four aces and seven digs. Hayden Calaman dished out 35 assists in the match.