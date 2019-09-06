Teams are listed in alphabetical order, not by predicted finish.
SECTION FOUR
ANNVILLE-CLEONA
COACH — Jim Blouch, 1st season, also coached A-C boys 3 sasons
LAST YEAR — 8-3-1 Section Four, 12-7-1, overall
KEY LOSSES — D Joannah Myers, M Malin Hermanson, M Liane Lech, D Gracey Lombardo, M Marissa Merone, M Addie Plummer
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. F Mackenzie Hernley, Sr. D Reagan Sellers, Sr. D Alayna Swartz, Jr. F Emily Brown-Suarez, Jr. F Trinity Seaman, Jr. K Alyssa Ulrich, Jr. M Mia Bucher, So. D Molly Johnson, So. M Jocelyn Myers.
OUTLOOK — With a good base of returning experience, the Little Dutchmen should challenge for a spot in the league playoffs.
LANCASTER CATHOLIC
COACH — John Jones, 3d season
LAST YEAR — 11-0-1 Section Four champion, 17-2-1
KEY LOSSES — K Julia Castagna, D Camille Zapata, M Jayne Wells, M Peyton Jaquis.
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Brynn Rathsam, Sr. D Gabby Bruno, Sr. F Amanda Mueller, Sr. M Zoe Orihul, Sr. M Hannah Schmidt, Jr. D Raina McAnally.
OUTLOOK — A fan recently asked assistant coach Emily Fix if Catholic was going to go 17-and-0 again. Maybe, maybe not, but the Crusaders’ outlook is bright. So bright they’ll need shades.
LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY
COACH — Abby Zielinski, 1st season
LAST YEAR — 4-8-0, 8-11-0
KEY LOSSES — K Lexi Jaramillo
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Julia Mocny, Sr. F Grace Gardner, Sr. M Gabby Nahm, Sr. D Abby Gardner, Sr. K Anna Sotirescu.
OUTLOOK — With six returning seniors, the outlook is positive for the Cougars. Zielinski is confident in her personnel and their ability to move forward.
LEBANON
COACH — Doug Hunter, 1st season
LAST YEAR — 0-14 Section Two, 1-16-1
KEY LOSSES — M Annabelle Deufel
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Gabrielle Boyer, Jr. F/M Alexa Gulliver, Jr. M Nicole Klish, Jr. K ShanAnn Simmons, So. F Ashley Jocham
OUTLOOK — After three seasons Crystal Reid steps back to be an assistant. Meanwhile Hunter believes the Cedars can grow in each game, building a program that will be competitive.
LEBANON CATHOLIC
COACH — Ben Sarro, 2d season
LAST YEAR — 0-11-1, 0-15-1
KEY LOSSES — D Lauren Dorsey, F Caroline Muller, D Maddy Birli, K Elizabeth Leedy.
In addition, three potential returning players transfered and two transitioned to volleyball.
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Sami Hatzfield, Sr. D Jesse Ambriz, Jr. F Lorra Kimmel, Jr. M Maria Pastal, Jr. M Avery Hupp.
OUTLOOK — Losing seven returning players just before the preseason blew a hole in the Beavers’ outlook, but, as always, being competitive and making progress is the plan. Oh, and escaping the Section Four cellar.
NORTHERN LEBANON
COACH — Jeffrey Snyder, 2d season
LAST YEAR — 7-5-0, 10-7-0
KEY LOSSES — M Evelyn Dyer, F Brie Seip, D Madison Pilsbury, M Nacole Chapin.
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Tabitha Hubbard, Sr. D Hannah Bashore, Jr. F Taylor Batz, Jr. M Jocelyn Mertz.
OUTLOOK — The Vikings look to build on the significant improvements realized last season, doing it with a fairly young team.
PEQUEA VALLEY
COACH — Steve Morris, 1st season
LAST YEAR — 7-3-2, 12-5-3
KEY LOSSES — M Alyssa Yoder, F Megan Rogers, F Camryn Davies, D Gabby Clark, M Brittany Shirk, D Jasmyn Stoltzfus, M Mackenzie Dienner, M/D Grace Martin, K Krysten Jarvis, D Sarah Hershey, D Lindsey Hoover, F Gwen Markel, D Alexa Cacciola.
PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Kayla Keen, Jr. M Megan Yoder, Jr. F Baleigh Henshaw, So. M Emily Diller.
OUTLOOK — While the Braves did graduate 13 seniors, the jayvee team went undefeated, with most of those players now populating the varsity. Morris says there are, “Exciting days ahead.”