Lancaster Catholic seniors Amanda Mueller (center) and Brynn Rathsam (right) bring a 1-2 scoring punch to the Crusaders defense of their Section 4 title.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Teams are listed in alphabetical order, not by predicted finish.

SECTION FOUR

ANNVILLE-CLEONA

COACH — Jim Blouch, 1st season, also coached A-C boys 3 sasons

LAST YEAR — 8-3-1 Section Four, 12-7-1, overall

KEY LOSSES — D Joannah Myers, M Malin Hermanson, M Liane Lech, D Gracey Lombardo, M Marissa Merone, M Addie Plummer

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. F Mackenzie Hernley, Sr. D Reagan Sellers, Sr. D Alayna Swartz, Jr. F Emily Brown-Suarez, Jr. F Trinity Seaman, Jr. K Alyssa Ulrich, Jr. M  Mia Bucher, So. D Molly Johnson, So. M Jocelyn Myers.

OUTLOOK — With a good base of returning experience, the Little Dutchmen should challenge for a spot in the league playoffs.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC

COACH — John Jones, 3d season

LAST YEAR — 11-0-1 Section Four champion, 17-2-1

KEY LOSSES — K Julia Castagna, D Camille Zapata, M Jayne Wells, M Peyton Jaquis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH —  Sr. M Brynn Rathsam, Sr. D Gabby Bruno, Sr. F Amanda Mueller,  Sr. M Zoe Orihul, Sr. M Hannah Schmidt, Jr. D Raina McAnally.

OUTLOOK — A fan recently asked assistant coach Emily Fix if Catholic was going to go 17-and-0 again. Maybe, maybe not, but the Crusaders’ outlook is bright. So bright they’ll need shades.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY

COACH — Abby Zielinski, 1st season

LAST YEAR — 4-8-0, 8-11-0

KEY LOSSES — K Lexi Jaramillo

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Julia Mocny, Sr. F Grace Gardner, Sr. M Gabby Nahm, Sr. D Abby Gardner, Sr. K Anna Sotirescu.

OUTLOOK — With six returning seniors, the outlook is positive for the Cougars. Zielinski is confident in her personnel and their ability to move forward.

LEBANON

COACH — Doug Hunter, 1st season

LAST YEAR — 0-14 Section Two, 1-16-1

KEY LOSSES — M Annabelle Deufel

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Gabrielle Boyer,  Jr. F/M Alexa Gulliver,  Jr. M Nicole Klish, Jr. K ShanAnn Simmons, So. F Ashley Jocham

OUTLOOK — After three seasons Crystal Reid steps back to be an assistant. Meanwhile Hunter believes the Cedars can grow in each game, building a program that will be competitive.

LEBANON CATHOLIC

COACH — Ben Sarro, 2d season

LAST YEAR — 0-11-1, 0-15-1

KEY LOSSES — D Lauren Dorsey, F Caroline Muller, D Maddy Birli, K Elizabeth Leedy.

In addition, three potential returning players transfered and two transitioned to volleyball.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Sami Hatzfield, Sr. D Jesse Ambriz, Jr. F Lorra Kimmel, Jr. M Maria Pastal, Jr. M Avery Hupp.

OUTLOOK — Losing seven returning players just before the preseason blew a hole in the Beavers’ outlook, but, as always, being competitive and making progress is the plan. Oh, and escaping the Section Four cellar.

NORTHERN LEBANON

COACH — Jeffrey Snyder, 2d season

LAST YEAR — 7-5-0, 10-7-0

KEY LOSSES — M Evelyn Dyer, F Brie Seip, D Madison Pilsbury, M Nacole Chapin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Tabitha Hubbard, Sr. D Hannah Bashore, Jr. F Taylor Batz, Jr. M Jocelyn Mertz.

OUTLOOK — The Vikings look to build on the significant improvements realized last season, doing it with a fairly young team.

PEQUEA VALLEY

COACH — Steve Morris, 1st season

LAST YEAR — 7-3-2, 12-5-3

KEY LOSSES — M Alyssa Yoder, F Megan Rogers, F Camryn Davies, D Gabby Clark, M Brittany Shirk, D Jasmyn Stoltzfus, M Mackenzie Dienner, M/D Grace Martin, K Krysten Jarvis, D Sarah Hershey, D Lindsey Hoover, F Gwen Markel, D Alexa Cacciola.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. M Kayla Keen, Jr. M Megan Yoder, Jr. F Baleigh Henshaw, So. M Emily Diller.

OUTLOOK — While the Braves did graduate 13 seniors, the jayvee team went undefeated, with most of those players now populating the varsity. Morris says there are, “Exciting days ahead.”