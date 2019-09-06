Cocalico_Donegal_Soccer_009.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Cocalico's Saige Musser (in white) returns to the pitch for Cocalico this season as the Eagles look to dethrone Elco as section champion.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Teams are listed in alphabetical order, not by predicted finish.

SECTION THREE

COCALICO

COACH — Dan Hogan, 23d season

LAST YEAR — 5-3-2 Section Three, 8-7-3 overall

KEY LOSSES — D Hallie Angstadt, M Katie Heck, M Natalie Boronow, D Taylor Hornberger, F Megan Weir

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Katelyn Geib, Sr. D Jayden Sweigart,  Jr. F Kaia Martz, Jr. F Saige Musser, Jr. D Lydia Burton, Jr. K Adrienne McGallicher

OUTLOOK — Still trying to find their identity, the Eagles are moving in a positive direction. Look for them to be competitive in a race that will also be competitive.

DONEGAL

COACH — Scott Summers, 3d season

LAST YEAR — 3-5-2, 4-10-3

KEY LOSSES — K Lauren Stwalley, D Ellie Henriques, D Zoey Sites, M Kristen Kitch, M Janell Brinser

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Emily Shreve, Jr. F Hayley Bauer, Jr. D Ashya Gibbs, Jr. M India Foreman,  Jr. M Hannah Dunn

OUTLOOK — Young as the Indians are, there have been encouraging signs in the preseason and the early going.

ELCO

COACH — Derek Fulk, 7th season

LAST YEAR — 10-0-0, 21-1-1, District Three 2A, L-L League, Section Three champion

 KEY LOSSES — M Ryelle Shuey, D Jordan Rosengrant, D Julia Nelson, D Jenny Axarlis, F Sarah Omar, F Destiny Rodriguez, M Maddy Weit

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Lily Collins, Sr. F Natalie Swingholm, Sr. F Tanisha Grewal,  Sr. D Lily Collins,  Jr. F Katelyn Rueppel, Jr. M Cassie Johnson, Jr. K Madi Bailey, So. M Emma Fox, So. D Melissa Axarlis

OUTLOOK — The Raiders won’t be the juggernaut of the past seasons, but neither will they be pushovers. Mark them as the favorite, but with an asterisk.

LANCASTER MENNONITE

COACH — Sean Boer, 1st season

LAST YEAR — 6-3-1, 8-9-1

KEY LOSSES — M Ashlee Evans, M Calla Ashley, K Cassidy Walker, D Jenna Groff, D Gabby Lehman, D Mandi Lehman

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. D Lauren Rossi, Sr. D Gabrielle Martin, Sr. F Lauren Will,  Sr. M Kendra Coryell, Sr. F Elaina Dinse, Jr. D Kaeligh King, Jr. M Claire Harbaugh, So. M Kate Lefever.

OUTLOOK — Boer is pleased with what he’s seen so far from this mix of  youth and experience. Hard working and supportive, the Blazers should do well.

Sign up for our newsletter

OCTORARA

COACH — Jeff Milligan, 1st season

LAST YEAR — 0-10-0, 1-14-1

KEY LOSSES — D McKayla Mickel, F Sisi White, K Morgan Lee.

M Mia Rising is playing Academy

PLAYERS TO WATCH — M Emily Walton, D Annaleah Waldron, D Genevieve Lefevre.

OUTLOOK — “I’m optimistic,” Milligan says. “(We’re) gonna shock the world.”

SOLANCO

COACH — Ken Yoder, 5th season

LAST YEAR — 3-6-1, 7-10-1

KEY LOSSES — M Grace Kreider, M Reece Curry-Saner, D Rachel McLaren, M Diana Quintino

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Sr. K Gabi Dolan, Sr. M Alana Yoder,  Jr. M Kayden Bedwell,  Jr. F Sammi Jackson,  So. D Rilyn Saner, So. D Maya Dolan, So. D Hanna Wood.

OUTLOOK — Poised and ready to break a streak of futility that goes back ten seasons. The Mules look to turn last year’s close losses into this year’s victories.