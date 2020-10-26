A pandemic-shortened season segues into a league playoff, not surprisingly also affected by pandemic. The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer playoffs open Monday evening, although in a form less familiar than recent iterations. For the first time since 1995, and hopefully for this year only, the playoff field will be limited to just the four section champions. Defending L-L champion Ephrata did not qualify for the playoffs, but league runner-up Manheim Central, the Section Two champion, returns. The Barons are joined by Section One champ Manheim Township, which won its third section title since girls soccer moved to the fall in 2012. Section Three titan Elco, with its eighth title in nine years, is another familiar face. Meanwhile, Northern Lebanon ran away with the Section Four championship — the program’s first section crown of any sort — and returns to the league playoffs for the first time since the 2002 spring season.

Here’s a look at the semifinals.

Manheim Township (11-1) vs. Northern Lebanon (12-0) 6:30 p.m. at LampeterStrasburg

The teams: The Blue Streaks look to get back to the final for a league-best 13th time. They shoot for title number seven after taking back-to-back titles in 2016-17. It’s the maiden playoff voyage for this group of Vikings, whose closest matches were a pair of 1-0 wins over Annville-Cleona and 1-0 and 2-0 victories over Lancaster Catholic.

The players: The Streaks are paced offensively by Jane Bowen (10 goals, 2 assists), Emma Haag (6-2), Caroline Wood (5-5), Jada Turner (4-1), Missy Welch (3-0), Anika Krasnai (3-4) and Liza Suydam (3-5). Eloise Warfel (4 assists) and Kyra Rishell (3 assists) create out of the back. Senior midfielder Emily Hauck has been a scoring machine for Northern Lebanon with 14 goals and 11 assists. Right behind her are Taylor Batz (9-7) and Veronica Warren (7-2), with Jocelyn Mertz (4-4), Brooke Beamesderfer (4-0) and Ella Whitman (34) helping out.

The keepers: Getting her shot between the pipes, senior Al’Liyah McCloud has produced for Township with eight shutouts and an 0.42 goals-against average. Vikings junior keeper Ashlyn Messinger has been equally parsimonious, posting an 0.42 goals-against average with nine shutouts.

The skinny: Over the years many a Section Three and/or Four side has come into the playoffs carrying gaudy offensive numbers, only to watch the final play out without them. Section One defenses are anaconda-like, and the Vikings have their work cut out for them.

Manheim Central (7-4-1) vs. Elco (13-0), 6:30 p.m. at Lancaster Catholic

The teams: Winners of Survivor, Section Two, the Barons have battled injuries and the occasional offensive blackout — they’ve been shut out four times — but are still standing. A loss last week to Conrad Weiser dropped the two-time defending champion Barons out of the District Three Class 3A conversation, at least temporarily — they sit 10th in an eight-team field — so this might be the last time on the pitch until next season.

The Raiders have won big and small —six one-goal wins — and shoot for their second final appearance overall, and first title since 2018.

The players: If ever a girls soccer number could be retired at Elco, that would be the No. 10, worn by the school’s best product Ryelle Shuey, arguably one of the best in league history. And yet, freshman Carsyn Boyer is wearing 10 this season. No pressure, right? Boyer has more than lived up to expectations. She has seven goals and six assists, ably supporting veterans Cassie Johnson (78) and Katelyn Rueppel (8-4), along with Emma Fox (4-2) and Kailey Eckhart (3-1). With Barons junior Hannah Adair (4 goals, 2 assists) in a walking boot, Abbie Reed (3-5) and Abby Knapp (3-1) have stepped in to offer scoring support for Summer Bates (6-1). With scoring at a premium, it’s been incumbent on the back line of Tylee Stauffer, Grace Cassell, Rachel Merrill and Olissa Clingenpeel to keep trouble away from keeper Shauna Lukus.

The keepers: Speaking of whom … Lukus has four shutouts with an 0.75 goals-against mark in 11 games. The Raiders’ Madi Bailey picked up where she left off in 2019, pitching nine shutouts while allowing 0.46 goals per start.

The skinny: Conrad Weiser beat Manheim by two goals and Schuylkill Valley by three goals. Wyomissing beat Schuylkill Valley twice, by a net total of nine goals. Elco beat Wyo, the Spartans only loss, by a goal. Therefore, by some long-forgot geometric theorem … Elco?