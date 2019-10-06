Final week of the regular season for L-L girls soccer and 13 teams remain in the running for the eight berths in the league tournament, which opens Saturday.
While none of the four section titles have been determined, Elco in Section Three and Lancaster Catholic in Section Four have clinched at least a tie for the title in their respective sections, as well as wrapping up an L-L playoff spot.
Section One, where Hempfield (7-1-0, 21 points) leads Conestoga Valley (6-1-1, 19) and Warwick (4-3-1, 13), will go down to the wire Wednesday when the Black Knights host the Buckskins.
But before that, the Knights travel to Lititz today where a win by the surging Warriors could throw a wrench into the race. CV hosts Penn Manor (1-6-1, 4) today. Warwick heads to Cedar Crest (0-7-1, 1) Wednesday, hoping the second league berth from the section drops into its lap.
Ephrata (7-0-1, 22) is in the driver's seat in Section Two and can clinch the section title today with a win at McCaskey.
Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2-0, 18), Manheim Central (5-3-0, 15) and Elizabethtown (4-3-1, 13) each have their eyes on the second playoff spot from the section.
The Pioneers host E-town today, then travel to Ephrata on Wednesday. Manheim hosts E-town Thursday after meeting Garden Spot in New Holland today.
Elco (7-1-1, 22) can secure the Section Three title Wednesday, hosting Lancaster Mennonite (1-7-1, 4).
Cocalico (6-2-1, 19) can shut Solanco (5-2-2, 17) out of a league berth with a win over Octorara (1-8-0, 3), Wednesday in Denver.
Enjoying the best season in program history, and on the cusp of their first District Three invitation, the Golden Mules host Donegal (4-4-1, 13) Wednesday.
Lancaster Catholic (9-1-1, 28) nails down its second consecutive Section Four title with a win at Lebanon Catholic (1-8-0, 3) today and hosts Pequea Valley (7-3-1, 22) Wednesday.
It's the last match of the regular season for the Braves, who look to hold off Annville-Cleona (6-2-1, 19) for the second league playoff spot.
The Little Dutchmen are at Lebanon (0-10-0, 0) on Wednesday, at Lancaster Country Day (4-5-1, 13) Thursday and still have to make up a match at Northern Lebanon (5-4-0, 15) that was postponed after out of respect for A-C after an automobile accident on Thursday involving A-C students.