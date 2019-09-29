Big fans of upsetting the status quo had a lot to be happy about this past week in L-L girls soccer, as the sands shifted under several programs in Sections Two, Three and Four.
It began, innocently enough, on Monday as Section Two pacesetter Ephrata (6-0 league, 10-1-1 overall) topped Lampeter-Strasburg, 1-0. Undeterred, the Pioneers (4-2, 6-5) regrouped and continued their mid-season surge, pulling into a second-place tie with Manheim Central after defeating the Barons (4-2, 10-3) 1-0 on Thursday.
After battling to a 0-0 tie, Section Four co-leaders Lancaster Catholic (6-1-1, 11-2-1) and Pequea Valley (6-1-1, 7-4-1) might have expected the opportunity to catch their collective breath.
Nope.
On Tuesday, Northern Lebanon (4-3, 6-6) ambushed the Braves, 3-2. The Crusaders' time alone in first lasted two days before Annville-Cleona (5-2-1, 7-3-1) put a 2-1 knock on them, pulling the Dutchmen, and the Vikings, closer.
In Section Three Solanco and Cocalico, announced they planned to be part of the L-L playoff picture. The Golden Mules (4-2, 10-4) edged Donegal, 1-0, on Tuesday. The Eagles (4-2, 6-5-1), soaring on a victory thermal, hung a 4-0 defeat on section leader Elco (5-1, 10-3) Thursday. It was the Raiders first league loss. For one of them the momentum gets blunted this afternoon as Cocalico hosts Solanco with sole possession of second place at stake.
Also in Section Three, Donegal's forgettable week finished off Friday as the Indians (3-2-1, 5-7-2) played to a 2-2 tie with Lancaster Mennonite (1-4-1, 4-7-1), falling out of a tie with Solanco and Cocalico.
No trespassing
It only seems like the frame that surrounds Ephrata goalie Jocelyn Umana is posted. No Section Two team has solved the Mountaineers senior keeper and her defense, to date, the Mountaineer have posted shutouts in all six contests. Overall, Umana has yielded two goals, one in a season-opening 1-0 loss to Wilson and one in a 1-1 tie with Cocalico.
District Three Rankings
If qualifying for the District Three Power ratings ended today, sixteen teams from the L-L League teams and one from the CCAC would be in the post-season field.
Four sides are alive in Class 1A, where ten teams qualify; Annville-Cleona (4th), Mt. Calvary Christian (5th), Lancaster Country Day (6th) and Lebanon Catholic (10th).
In Class 2A's ten-team field three teams are in the mix; reigning champion Elco (2nd), Lancaster Catholic (5th) and Pequea Valley (10th).
The two bigger classes, 3A and 4A each have 16-team brackets.
Class 3A features four L-L squads with defending champ Manheim Central ranked 4th, joined by L-S (7th), Solanco (12th) and Cocalico (16th).
There's an abundance of L-L teams in Class 4A, paced by Ephrata in 4th, Hempfield 5th, Manheim Township - whose brief stay at No. 1 ended with this week's overtime loss to Conestoga Valley - at 6th, CV is 10th, Warwick 14th and Elizabethtown, getting a big boost from a resounding victory over 3A third-place Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, holds down the final spot at No. 16.