Crosby, Stills and Nash once sang, “It’s been a long time coming ...”
For the Lebanon Catholic girls soccer program that long time has been three years, 49 weeks and three days.
That’s the time between L-L League victories for the Beavers: from October 7, 2015, a 2-1 win over Pequea Valley, to last Thursday when Catholic ambushed neighbor Lebanon, 3-1.
Sophomore midfielder Makayla Cawley — one of four sophs on the roster — scored all three goals in the victory and enters the week with nine goals and two assists for the season.
Senior defender Sami Hatzfield, along with fellow back Jess Armbriz the only seniors, observed the win was, “Huge!
“It’s the first league win of my career,” said Hatzfield, whose closest brush with victory was a 1-1 tie with Lebanon in the last match of the 2018 season.
“It’s a huge step forward not only for our team this year, but for our program as a whole,” she said.
“It felt amazing to walk off the field knowing that our victory would turn a lot of heads, knowing we moved up in the ranks.”
In fact, with a 6-1 victory over New Covenant Christian over the weekend, the Beavers (3-5 overall) are riding a two-game win streak!
Coach Ben Sarro appreciated the enormity of the victory as well. “Obviously because it’s our first league win since 2015,” he said.
“But also because it was finally a good result for all the hard work they’ve put in.”
As one of the smallest programs in District Three, Class 1A, if not the smallest, the Beavers enter most matches already down, metaphorically, one or more goals.
“I knew what I was signing up for when I accepted the position,” said Sarro, getting to enjoy his second season at the helm.
“The one thing I learned was how incredibly small the student body is. Sometimes we show up to games where the other team has more girls on the roster than we have in the entire school.”
Yet, when they face a school with similar enrollment, the playing field evens out, witness the win over New Covenant and, earlier in the season, over Christian School of York.
Rocked by the loss, for a variety of reasons, of eight players before camp opened, a loss that left the roster at 13 players, the Beavers adopted the approach that even if a game gets out of hand, play like it’s 1-0.
“We try to instill the work ethic (that) if they put out that effort, and never give up on each other, we will start to see good things happen.”
And they have.
“I can’t wait to see what else is in store for us,” Hatzfield said.
It’s the last full week of September!
The first half of the season ends today in Sections One and Two, while Sections Three and Four have already passed that milestone.
Hempfield (3-1, 6-2) looks to throw a tree branch through the spokes of Conestoga Valley’s section-leading wagon this afternoon when the Buckskins (4-0, 6-3) put out the welcome mat.
Over in Section Two, in a pair of afternoon starts, leader Ephrata (4-0, 7-1-1) endeavors to slow the closing charge of Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 4-3) in Lampeter.
Meanwhile, Manheim Central (3-1, 9-1) focuses on extending host E-town’s (2-2, 6-5) three-game losing slide.