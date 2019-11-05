SOUTH LEBANON — Redemption, meet Mia Reed. Mia Reed, redemption.
After a mental error that allowed the tying goal, Manheim Central’s All-State goalie more than made up for it in penalty kicks, making two huge saves as the Barons (20-5) prevailed over Plum 4-1 in PKs after a 1-1 regulation and two overtime periods.
“Mia made two ridiculous saves,” said Barons' coach Andrew Stoltzfus. “She’s earning every bit of that All-State honor.”
With the win, Central will face Archbishop Wood, a 7-1 winner over Southern Lehigh Tuesday, in Saturday’s quarterfinals at a site and time to be announced.
With the Barons shooting first in PKs, Makenna Copley placed her shot into the right corner.
Reed reached full extension to poke Gina Proviano’s upper-90 try off the crossbar.
“That first save,” said Stoltzfus, “she had absolutely no right to make that save. The fact that you’re seeing an upper-90 save on a PK, you just don’t see that. Ever. Doesn’t matter what level you’re watching.”
Isabella Wendler went next for Central, hitting the same spot as Copley and Reed dove to her right to deny Emily Kirkpatrick at the post, giving the Barons a 2-0 advantage.
“I kind of read their hips,” Reed said. “If they open up, they’re going to my left. They go across their body, it’s bottom right.”
Hannah Adair made it 3-0, putting the Mustangs (17-3-1) in a make-or-go-home situation.
Kaitlyn Patton kept them alive, scoring into the left corner, but Tylee Stauffer slammed the door for the Barons, rolling her 12-yard try past the dive of Plum keeper Erica Taylor.
Plum had the better of play in the first half with seven corner kicks to Central’s one and a 2-0 edge in shots on goal.
But the Barons came oh so close to cracking the ice with 39 seconds left in the half as a Wendler cross found a charging Summer Bates, who pounded it home.
Bates’ charge was a tad premature and the goal was waved off for offside.
With 19:55 to play, Copley sent a long through ball up the center of the field to Adair. Taylor came out, then retreated as Adair deposited the ball in the left corner.
Four minutes later, off a ball played long out of the back, Plum’s Jamie Seneca broke free down the right.
Reed came out — way out — and Seneca scored from 35 yards out.
“That was disappointing,” Reed said. “I saw it coming, but I was too far out to use my hands, obviously.”
Her chance to use them came later. She made the most of it.
In Class 4A
Hempfield 1, Unionville 0: At Warwick, Gabi Hollinger’s goal in the 50th minute propelled the Black Knights (17-3-1) to Saturday’s PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.
They will play the winner between McDowell and Norwin at a site and time to be announced, probably in the western part of the state.
In a match of limited chances, restarts were going to loom large and Lauren Riggs’ free kick set the winning score in motion. Jess Weinholdt skimmed the service to the back post where Hollinger finished.
Emileigh Antesberger made five saves for her 11th shutout of the season.